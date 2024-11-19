Southampton fans will be crying out for lots of improvements when Premier League football gets back underway after the international break, with the Saints currently sitting on just four points at the very foot of the table.

Nobody wants to be at the bottom heading into the tough winter period, with Russell Martin now tasked with getting more out of his downtrodden troops as the fixture list becomes congested.

Martin will hope there's more to come from a certain Tyler Dibling, with the 18-year-old performing remarkably well when given cameos in the Saints first-team, particularly when considering his side's predicament deep in a relegation battle.

Dibling's performances this season

It's well known that Southampton can produce a top talent or two from their academy structure, with the likes of Gareth Bale and Theo Walcott once in the same position as Dibling in trying to make a name for themselves.

Both of those well-known faces would go on to have exceptional careers at the very top, and Dibling will also want a taste of that, having already made waves in the top flight this season for Martin's men.

The raw Southampton number 33 would slot away the chance above against Ipswich Town in September with all the confidence in the world, coolly placing an effort past Arijanet Muric after Adam Lallana - who is another star who began his journey on the South Coast - found him with a killer pass.

In total, Dibling has been trusted to make six starts in the Premier League, with the tricky teenager sticking out last match even as Southampton succumbed to a 2-0 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers by tallying up three successful dribbles.

Understandably, many suitors higher up in the top-flight standings are now reportedly having a look at the promising youngster, but Dibling could do far worse than just keeping his feet firmly planted on the ground, with a fellow homegrown sensation unfortunately never going on to live up to his insane hype when at the club.

The player who was Southampton's original Dibling

The player in question here is Josh Sims, who instantly made an impact in the first-team ranks when given a chance back in 2016.

Less than a minute into his senior debut, Sims picked up an assist after laying the ball off to Charlie Austin, as all of the Saints academy product's dreams suddenly came true.

Even hailed as "unbelievable" by then Southampton boss Claude Puel, with many expecting this to be the springboard for Sims to become the club's next Walcott or Bale, sadly it never quite worked out.

“I think for a first game in the Premier League it was unbelievable. I think it’s OK. It’s a player of the academy, he played good games with the U23s, he made good progress since the beginning of the season, he take responsibility and with his quality you can see what he can do. He is fast and technical and he can see the play, give good assist and a very good spirit of the work." - Claude Puel.

However, for all of those who do go on to make the grade and play for the likes of Arsenal and Real Madrid, there are others who see their careers fall by the wayside, which was the sad case with the 5 foot 9 winger.

Sims would only go on to make 27 appearances in the first team fold at Southampton, with Dibling bettering the ex-Saints man by actually scoring a goal, as Sims would never break his senior goalscoring duck after netting an impressive 14 goals for the B Team.

The now 27-year-old has since become a bit of a nomad after exiting the South Coast side, with Sims currently finding himself playing for National League outfit Yeovil Town.

Sims' career numbers away from Southampton Club played for Games Goals Assists Reading (loan) 18 0 3 New York Red Bulls (loan) 10 1 1 Doncaster Rovers (loan) 30 3 8 Ross County 64 5 1 Yeovil 12 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Capped across many of the England youth teams like Dibling, Sims wouldn't have envisaged his career playing out in the way it has after that sensational senior debut for the Saints.

But, whilst the academy graduate never lived up to the hype, it could all be different for Dibling in the here and now, with Southampton fans no doubt falling in love with their 18-year-old star even more if he can steer his side to safety over seeking out a transfer away.