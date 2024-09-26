Following a difficult start to their Premier League return, Southampton have reportedly been handed a much-needed boost as they plot a third attempt to sign a forward who dreams of a move to England's top flight.

Southampton transfer news

On paper, the Saints enjoyed a solid summer transfer window. They welcomed experience in the form of Adam Lallana, reunited Russell Martin with Flynn Downes on a permanent basis and signed Aaron Ramsdale from Arsenal in a deal that stole the headlines. Those reinforcements are yet to bear fruit, however, with their one point coming last time out against fellow promoted side Ipswich Town.

The one positive for the Saints to cherish has been the form of young winger Tyler Dibling, with the 18-year-old impressing against Manchester United before then scoring against Ipswich to once again steal the spotlight.

At just 18 years old, however, Dibling needs help in the Southampton attack if Martin's side are to avoid Premier League relegation at the first time of asking since last season's promotion. And it seems as though the Saints are well aware of that.

According to Trivela via Sport Witness, Corinthians are now willing to let Yuri Alberto leave for the right price in January, which is a major boost for Southampton who are plotting a third move to sign the young striker.

Those at St Mary's will be desperate to make it a third time lucky, having reportedly attempted to sign Alberto last January and then placing a loan offer worth €3m (£2.5m) with a buy option of €20m (£17m), only to see their bid turned down.

At the time, Corinthians reportedly cited a lack of time to find a replacement as the reason why they rejected such a respectable offer for their forward, but since welcoming the likes of Memphis Depay, the Brazilian club are now reportedly open to selling Alberto.

"Clinical" Alberto would make the difference for Southampton

There's no doubt that Southampton's frontline needs a consistent goalscorer in the Premier League. It's something that can instantly make the difference between relegation and survival, and Alberto can offer exactly that, whilst realising a Premier League dream of his own.

The forward revealed as relayed by Sport Witness: “There was an offer from England. The board chose to decline. Everything is fine. I’m happy and will continue to be happy. It’s my dream to play in Europe, to compete in the Premier League, but everything has its time, and those who control this know everything. If I’m here today, it’s because there’s something very big for me and for Corinthians.”

After scoring 17 goals and assisting a further six for Corinthians in their current campaign in Brazil, the timing of his move could be sooner than he thinks, with the January window presenting the perfect opportunity for Southampton to make their third and perhaps finally successful attempt to secure his signature.

Dubbed "clinical" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Alberto could quickly emerge to become a key player if Southampton make their move this winter.