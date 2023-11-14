Southampton reportedly have a bid on the table for an exciting young player, but strong competition is also being provided by two Premier League giants.

Southampton eyeing January transfers

The Saints could be in the market for new signings when the January transfer window opens in the New Year, as Russell Martin looks to bring in players who can aid his side's promotion push. A recent report has claimed that Southampton are eyeing St Patrick's Athletic midfielder Adam Murphy, with a pre-contract move potentially being sorted in January.

Murphy isn't the only youngster who has been seen as a January target, however, with West Brom's Tom Fellows another player who could move to St Mary's, as the south coast outfit look to seal promotion from the Championship to the Premier League at the first attempt.

It does appear as though Southampton are looking to bring in exciting young talent, given the nature of those two updates, and a new claim further suggests that that is the case.

Southampton want Romeo Akachukwu

According to an update from The Irish Independent, Southampton still have a bid "on the table" for Waterford midfielder Romeo Akachukwu, but Manchester City and Arsenal are also interested in making a move for him.

"Southampton made a bid which would be a new record for a player from a League of Ireland club, worth in excess of the €500,000 Sunderland paid Cork City for Roy O’Donovan in 2007 and also up on the €450,000 Shamrock Rovers got from Manchester City for Gavin Bazunu, though the Hoops later received more based on bonuses and international caps.

"It’s believed that the Southampton bid is still on the table and has not formally been rejected by Waterford but the Blues are keen to maximise the potential to earn from the sale of Akachukwu, while Waterford’s parent club, League One side Fleetwood Town, are also eager to land him.

"Manchester City and Arsenal are also on his case but they would be likely to bring him in initially at academy level while Southampton have promised Akachukwu a quick route to first-team football."

Akachukwu may still only be 17 years of age, but he has already made an impressive impact at League of Ireland First Division side Waterford, proving himself to be an important part of the first team. Southampton offering him more chance of minutes could work in their favour, rather than being put into an academy by a bigger club.

Romeo Akachukwu Appearances Goals Assists Waterford 26 4 0 Republic of Ireland Under-17s 14 3 0

That is outlined by Akachukwu's statistics at senior level to date, with four goals coming his way in 26 appearances, and he is also a 14-time capped Republic of Ireland Under-17 international, finding the net three times in the process. Granted, the teenage midfielder may not be coming in as an immediate starter for Southampton, considering how inexperienced he remains, but if the club see him as someone who can blossom into a formidable footballer over time, they could do all they can to snap him up over the likes of City and Arsenal, which would be a real statement of intent.