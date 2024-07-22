Southampton have now tabled a £7m bid for a "brilliant" player who they have already enquired about in the summer transfer window, according to a new claim from journalist Alan Nixon.

Southampton transfer news

Russell Martin's side are preparing for their return to the Premier League following last season's thrilling Championship promotion campaign, and new signings will be needed to take Saints to the next level.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been linked with a summer move to Southampton having fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta and lost his place between the sticks to David Raya. A move elsewhere to be a regular will surely appeal to him, and if Martin snapped him up, it could be a real coup considering he is an England international.

Meanwhile, Saints have also reportedly been in talks to bring Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain back to the club following a disappointing spell at Turkish side Besiktas. With Adam Lallana already sealing a reunion at St Mary's this summer, re-signing the 30-year-old could also go down well.

Should Ramsdale prove to be unattainable in the coming weeks, Brighton 'keeper Jason Steele has also emerged as a target for Southampton, coming in as an upgrade on Alex McCarthy.

Southampton make £7m bid for "brilliant" player

According to Nixon on Patreon, Southampton have now made a £7m bid for Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, which follows previous reports that claimed they had enquired about him.

Championship side Hull City are also believed to be interested in signing the 21-year-old, who still has three years remaining on his current deal at Selhurst Park.

Rak-Sakyi may still be a young player who is maturing as a footballer, but he could be an exciting addition for Southampton this summer given his long-term potential as a player.

Back in the 2022/23 season, the Englishman enjoyed a fruitful spell on loan at Charlton Athletic, scoring 15 goals and bagging 9 assists in 49 appearances, with then-Addicks manager Dean Holden saying of him:

"Jes has done brilliant. He had a really good season last season in U21s football – he got a high number of goals and assists in that. He’s had the confidence to come out of his comfort zone and come into men’s football for the first time. To be involved in so many goals is a wonderful achievement."

Rak-Sakyi managed six appearances in the Premier League for Palace last season, but had to accept being behind the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise in the pecking order, and he may see this summer as a great opportunity to enjoy a fresh challenge on a permanent basis.

Granted, the winger's lack of experience means he may again accept having to be a squad player at Southampton, but if Martin promises him more regular playing time, he could jump at the chance. Rak-Sakyi's ability to shine on either flank makes him a versatile option, so it's easy to see why Saints have made a move for him.