Southampton have "agreed personal terms" with two players over moves to St Mary's Stadium, with the arrivals on their way in the new year.

Southampton transfer news

Saints knew the importance of having a fruitful summer transfer window ahead of their return to the Premier League, and they have had a productive one so far. Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Flynn Downes have both come in on permanent deals from Manchester City and West Ham respectively, having shone on the south coast while on loan last season.

Meanwhile, Southampton are believed to be leading the race to sign Metz midfielder Lamine Camara, with journalist Sebastien Denis explaining the situation, saying: "Lamine Camara refused a crazy offer from Al Qadsiah, who offered more than €15 million to Metz. The Senegal international wants to join the Premier League. Southampton are still in pole position to recruit one of L1's revelations, but the latest offer submitted by the Saints does not suit FC Metz."

Another player who has been linked with a summer move to Saints is Villarreal striker Ben Brereton Diaz, who spent last season on loan at Sheffield United. He could prove to be an upgrade on Che Adams, who has moved to Torino after five years at St Mary's, and the former is thought to be keen on joining Russell Martin's side.

West Brom ace Brandon Thomas-Asante is seen as another attacking option; he scored 11 times in the Championship last season.

Southampton agree terms with duo

According to an update from Sky Sports, Southampton have "agreed personal terms" with Sao Paulo pair Welington and Juan, with the duo arriving in January after signing pre-contact deals:

While Welington and Juan may not be part of Southampton's summer arrivals, it is still exciting to have them coming in in January, at which point fresh faces could add extra energy to Martin's squad - particularly if the Saints find themselves up against in their bid to stay afloat in the Premier League.

Both are young players at 23 and 22 respectively, and their pedigree is outlined by their achievements at international level. Left-back Welington has four caps for Brazil's youth sides, while centre-forward Juan has appeared four times for Brazil's Under-17s.

The pair may take some time to adjust to the pace and power of English football, given their age and lack of experience, but they both represent eye-catching additions who could grow into key starters for Southampton over time.

Squad depth is so vital for newly promoted Premier League sides, with too few quality options often leading to relegation, so the hope will be that Welington and Juan arrive midway through the 2024/25 season and give Saints that added boost that could be needed in their quest to remain in the top flight.