Southampton have now made a £15m offer for an "unbelievable" player, according to a fresh update from reliable journalist David Ornstein, and a reply has already been received.

Southampton transfer news

The Saints are edging closer to their return to Premier League action, having basked in the glory of their Championship playoff final win over Leeds United all summer long. New signings were paramount as soon as the final whistle blew at Wembley back in May, however, and it has already been a positive transfer window.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Flynn Downes were two influential loanees for Southampton last season, playing a big role in their promotion, and they have now sealed permanent switches to St Mary's, coming in from Manchester City and West Ham respectively. Ben Brereton Diaz has also come in from Villarreal, which could be a strong signing, while highly-rated centre-back Ronnie Edwards has joined from Peterborough United, among others.

It would be a surprise if Southampton were done there, though, and young Norwich City forward Abu Kamara is reportedly the subject of an incoming formal bid from the south coast club.

Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko is also a transfer target for the Saints, with Jude Bellingham once saying of him: "I think he's a really good talent, really promising talent. I think if you meet the boy as well, an excellent boy - very humble, he's got his feet firmly on the ground, which is the most important thing for a young player."

Southampton make £15m bid for "unbelievable" ace

According to the reliable Ornstein on X, Southampton have seen a £15m bid for Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho rejected, with a higher offer required to prise him away from Anfield on a permanent deal.

Carvalho has struggled to set the world alight at Liverpool since arriving from Fulham in the summer of 2022, not kicking on in the same way Harvey Elliot has after also coming in from Craven Cottage.

That's not to say that he couldn't be a fantastic signing for Southampton, however, proving to be capable of shining in attacking midfield and out wide. Jurgen Klopp has also waxed lyrical over him in the past, saying of him: "Fabio, for the situation in which he is now, in training on an absolute super level and not being involved, how he deals with it, I have to say, that’s kind of a role model. Not that he is happy with the situation, but he never gives up. It’s unbelievable."

It is easy to forget that Carvalho is still only 21 years of age, so he has so much more improving to do, and he could thrive as more of a regular for Southampton, giving Russell Martin options in various positions, strengthening his squad depth in the process.