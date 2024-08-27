Southampton have now tabled a new bid to complete the signing of an attacking star with "huge potential", according to a fresh update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Southampton running out of time for new signings

Perhaps predictably, it has been a sobering start to life back in the Premier League for Saints, with zero points coming their way in their first couple of matches. A 1-0 defeat away to 10-man Newcastle United was followed up with a disappointing loss at home to Nottingham Forest by the same scoreline last Saturday, with Russell Martin's side already under an element of pressure.

While there is no need to panic, with both defeats by a narrow scoreline, it has shown that more new signings would be ideal this week, in order to ensure that there is a sufficient amount of depth for Southampton to at least get by until the January transfer window.

Saints have been looking at goalkeeping options all summer long, and they are reported to have an agreement in place to sign Feyenoord stopper Justin Bijlow. Competition for Alex McCarthy is required, and perhaps even an upgrade on the Englishman, and the 26-year-old could be the ideal man to come in after being an important figure under new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot during their time together in the Netherlands.

Another update has suggested that Southampton have submitted a proposal to Benfica veteran Joao Mario, who tasted Euro 2016 glory with Portugal eight years ago. They could see him as an experienced midfield option to bolster the depth and top-level know-how at Martin's disposal.

Southampton submit new offer for 23-year-old attacker

According to Romano on X, Southampton have submitted a new offer for Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto, with negotiations believed to be "underway".

Alberto has the potential to be an eye-catching summer signing for Saints. His former teammate Edinilson's praise tells the story of a player who could skyrocket under the right set-up: “Since (Alberto) arrived, I have seen huge potential in him. I know that, soon, we won’t have him here anymore because he has really huge potential."

He has registered an impressive tally of 57 goal contributions (43 goals and 14 assists) in 129 appearances for Corinthians, and he has even been capped once by Brazil to date. In total, he has 83 goals and 24 assists at club level across 253 appearances for some huge clubs in South America, as well as a brief spell in Russia with Zenit.

The idea of Southampton signing a player who has appeared for arguably international football's most famous and glamorous nation would immediately be an exciting prospect for many supporters, and he is still young enough to improve significantly as a footballer, too.

Additional firepower feels essential for Martin this week, with no league goals in their opening two matches highlighting a lack of threat in the final third, and Alberto coming in would give them an injection of quality there.