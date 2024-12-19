Premier League strugglers Southampton have now made an offer to an “elite” manager as they look to find a replacement for Russell Martin, according to a new report.

Southampton manager latest

The Saints played their first game since the sacking of Martin on Wednesday evening, and while it was another defeat, this time in the Carabao Cup to Liverpool, Southampton put in a good shift under interim boss Simon Rusk. They are next in action on Sunday against Fulham at Craven Cottage, and the hope was that they could have a new manager in time for that game, but it looks like that is going to be hard to do at this moment in time.

It is believed that Southampton are favouring an out-of-work manager and have been looking at the overseas market to find their next manager. Former Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand has been admired by Southampton for a while, and he is an option that is being considered by the Premier League side. As is Ivan Juric, who has managed AS Roma most recently and is currently out of work.

However, the Saints have also been linked with managers who are currently employed by clubs, one of whom is Danny Rohl of Sheffield Wednesday. The German is said to be under consideration for the role, but his compensation fee to get him out of Hillsborough is said to be an issue. It has also emerged that Santa Clara boss Vasco Matos is on the list of candidates to become the new Saints boss. The Portuguese isn’t considered high up on the list, but he is someone who is of interest to those at St Mary's.

Southampton table proposal for "elite" manager

All these managers appear to be on Southampton’s list, but they have their eye on another manager. According to Spanish outlet AS, Southampton have made an important offer to Carlos Corberan in their bid to make him their new manager.

Corberan, who has been hailed as an “elite” coach by scout Petar Petrov, has been in charge of Championship side West Brom since October 2022. The 41-year-old started his coaching career at Spanish side Villarreal, working his way up to first-team assistant manager. He then worked in Saudi before joining Leeds United in 2017, where he was under-21 manager and then assistant manager under Marcelo Bielsa.

Corberan has been a manager at Huddersfield as well as West Brom in England, and while he has yet to seal promotion from the second tier, he guided the Terriers to the play-off final and has got his Baggies side playing some impressive football. Corberan’s way of playing has now put him on Southampton’s radar, who have now made an “important offer” to make him their next manager.

Carlos Corberan's West Brom record Games 106 Won 46 Drawn 29 Lost 31 Points 167 Points per game 1.58

The report states that the Saints are keen on appointing Corberan, as his work has impressed the board, and they are “convinced” he is the right man for the job. The Premier League side are willing to hand Corberan the “keys to the project,” and it appears they are now waiting for his response.