Highlights Southampton are making a strong push in the transfer market as they aim for success and promotion back to the Premier League.

They have already made several signings and are close to finalising more, including loan deals for Mason Holgate from Everton and Ryan Fraser from Newcastle United.

Southampton have also submitted an improved offer for Swansea City defender Nathan Wood, who manager Russell Martin has previous experience working with.

Southampton have made an offer for one of Russell Martin's key targets as the Sky Bet Championship outfit aim to round off their transfer business with a flourish, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Southampton?

Saints are looking to build a squad capable of bringing success and ultimately promotion to St Mary's Stadium as former Scotland international Martin aims to take his side back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

So far, Southampton have signed off on four additions this window in the form of Joe Lumley, Shea Charles, Ryan Manning and Flynn Downes on loan from West Ham United, and two more arrivals are set to be finalised imminently, as per Transfermarkt.

As per Football Insider, Everton defender Mason Holgate has agreed to join Southampton despite interest from Leeds United and will arrive on a season-long loan deal that will include an option to buy at the South Coast outfit.

Sheffield United were also keen to entice Holgate to Bramall Lane; nevertheless, the 26-year-old will head to Southampton after being frozen out by Sean Dyche at Goodison Park.

Newcastle United outcast Ryan Fraser is also imminently expected to arrive at Southampton on a loan basis after falling out of favour under Eddie Howe in the North East, according to The Daily Echo.

No buyout clause is going to be inserted into the deal, though Fraser will offer plenty of experience and versatility on the flank across the duration of the 2023/24 campaign.

In-form Southampton striker Che Adams has been offered a three-year contract extension by his current employers and has been given the promise of inheriting the vice-captaincy at the club in order to ward off suitors courting the Scotland international, The Daily Echo have revealed in a separate report.

Who else does Martin want?

Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has indicated on X that Southampton have submitted another offer for Swansea City defender Nathan Wood, who boss Martin has previously worked with at the Welsh outfit, as he stated:

"SaintsFC have improved offer for Swans def Nathan Wood. Total bid is still worth £10m but initial £7m payment now followed by more achievable add-ons. Wood has made it clear to Swansea he wants to leave, but has not handed in a formal transfer request."

Saints could be set for a raft of departures from their backline in the next few days. The Daily Mail report that Armel Bella-Kotchap is a target for both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich while Lyanco is attracting interest from both Europe and Brazil - Duje Caleta-Car and Mohammed Salisu have already said their goodbyes and left the building.

Wood has been a solid presence for Swansea City in the heart of their defence and has made 47 appearances in all competitions for the Jacks, registering one goal and a solitary assist, as per Transfermarkt.

The squad looks to be getting stronger at Southampton despite the large turnover of players, and Wood could be an astute piece of business in their quest for promotion.