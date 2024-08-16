Southampton are in "advanced talks" to sign an "absolute monster" on loan this summer, according to an update from reliable journalist David Ornstein.

The summer transfer window has to be considered a positive one at St Mary's Stadium, with important signings made ahead of Saints' return to the Premier League. Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Flynn Downes were both integral loan players last season, playing a big role in Russell Martin's side getting out of the Championship, so the fact that both have joined on permanent deals is a huge positive, among other additions.

That's not to say that more new players won't come in, however, with Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas linked with a move to Southampton in the coming weeks. The 22-year-old is an impressive up-and-coming young player, and could be viewed as an upgrade on Alex McCarthy.

In midfield, Oliver Skipp and Mandela Keita have also emerged as reported targets, with the former possessing plenty of Premier League experience in a Spurs shirt, but not seen as a key man in north London.

In terms of potential outgoings at St Mary's before the end of the month, Armel Bella-Kotchap looks highly likely to move on, with Hoffenheim one of the clubs believed to be working on getting a deal over the line for him. Now, it looks as though another new signing could be heading to the South coast, following an encouraging claim.

Southampton in "advanced talks" to sign Chelsea gem

Writing on X on Thursday evening, Ornstein said that Southampton are in "advanced talks" to sign Chelsea youngster Lesley Ugochukwu on loan for the 2024/25 season.

While Ugochukwu isn't coming in on a permanent basis this summer, nor is he available to sign next summer, he could be a brilliant addition for Southampton in 2024/25. The 20-year-old Frenchman will add much-needed depth to Martin's midfield, allowing him to rotate effectively during a relentless Premier League season, and he has been lauded by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who has said that he is an "absolute monster in the making".

Ugochukwu has already made 15 appearances for Chelsea, 12 of which have come in the Premier League, so he has shown that he can handle playing in arguably the toughest and biggest league in world football, which can only bode well for Southampton.

Not only that, but he is now a France Under-21 international after making the jump up from the Under-20s, winning four caps to date and no doubt harbouring dreams of playing for the senior side one day. A loan move to Saints makes sense for all parties, allowing him regular playing time and boosting the South coast club's chances of staying in the Premier League.