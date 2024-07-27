Southampton are "in pole position" to complete the signing of an award-winning international player in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh claim.

Southampton transfer news

The Saints are edging towards their first game back in the Premier League after a year away, with supporters hopeful that a new era under Russell Martin is only improving all the time. New signings are needed to ensure that happens, however, and the south coast club continue to be linked with players.

Southampton are believed to be in a strong position to sign Ben Breteton Diaz from Villarreal this summer, having spent last term on loan at Sheffield United. The Blades' relegation to the Championship back in May means the Chile international could remain in a top European league with Southampton, though.

Another rumoured Saints transfer target is Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who could be viewed as one for the future by Martin. He may also be considered someone who could shine alongside Adam Armstrong in attack, providing good service to the speedy striker.

Attacking players seems to be the order of the day for Southampton in the current transfer window, with West Brom's Brandon Thomas-Asante also linked with a switch to St Mary's before the 2024/25 season gets underway.

Southampton "in pole position" to sign 20 y/o

According to journalist Sebastien Denis on X, Southampton are also leading the way to sign Metz midfielder Lamine Camara this summer, with the French club rejecting a bid of more than €15m (£12.6m) from Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah. They've also seemingly turned down the "latest offer" from the Saints.

"Lamine Camara refused a crazy offer from Al Qadsiah who offered more than €15 million to Metz. The Senegal international wants to join the Premier League. Southampton are still in pole position to recruit one of L1's revelations but the latest offer submitted by the Saints does not suit FC Metz..."

Camara may not be the household name that some Saints supporters crave this summer, but that's not to say that he doesn't possess real pedigree as a footballer, not to mention being a young player with great potential.

The 20-year-old was voted the Best Young Player in the African Cup of Nations group stage earlier this year, scoring two goals in three appearances for Senegal in the competition. He already has 23 caps to his name for his country, scoring six times, and there is no reason why he shouldn't only improve in the coming years.

Having enough firepower is essential for Southampton as they look to avoid a quickfire return to the Championship next season, and Camara is someone who can not only thrive in attack-minded midfield areas, but also play a more disciplined role in the middle of the park. Such versatility could appeal to Martin, as he looks to add as much depth as possible, making this one to watch.