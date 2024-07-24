Southampton took the Championship by storm last season with their gung-ho attacking displays, resulting in 87 goals finding the back of the net from a Saints perspective during the regular 46-game marathon.

Obviously, Russell Martin's men will know they can't be as attack-focused moving up to such a testing division in the Premier League, but the likes of Adam Armstrong will want to prove themselves in the top flight nonetheless, especially after the ex-Blackburn Rovers man scored the play-off final winner to make Leeds United feel sick at Wembley.

He could be partnered up top with a new tricky winger to make Saints even more of a force to be reckoned with next season, with the target in question keen on a move to St. Mary's this summer.

Southampton in talks with dazzling Premier League ace

It has been widely reported that Martin's newly promoted outfit are keen on the services of Crystal Palace ace Jesurun Rak-Sakyi ahead of Premier League football kicking off again, with a bid in the region of £7m sent the way of the Eagles by the Saints.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas has even stated that Rak-Sakyi wants this move to get over the line, with the slick attacker taken by the prospect of linking up with his new manager on the South Coast after talks had got underway.

With Leeds United previously interested in the dynamic 21-year-old's services also, the allure of the Saints now competing in the elite league could be enough for Rak-Sakyi to want to join as well, knowing there could be a lot more first-team football coming his way too if he leaves Selhurst Park behind.

What Rak-Sakyi can offer Southampton

He could end up developing a deadly partnership with Armstrong up top in the process if a deal is agreed, with the experienced striker having to settle for a right-wing spot at times last season in the Championship.

But, with Che Adams now off to luxurious new pastures in Torino, he should be the main focal point in attack alongside this potential new recruit.

Rak-Sakyi hasn't quite been able to keep a first-team spot at Palace down across his many years at the club as a youngster, but has done more than enough out on loan across the EFL to date to suggest he can be a hit in the top division, alongside his glowing youth numbers at the Eagles sticking out.

The "wonderful" attacker - as he was described by football talent scout Antonio Mango after his breakout spell in League One with Charlton Athletic - helped himself to a mightily impressive goals and assist haul of 24 from 49 total games for the Addicks during the 2022/23 season, with 15 of those going down as goals.

Rak-Sakyi's regular season numbers (22/23) vs Armstrong's (23/24) Stat - per 90 mins* Rak-Sakyi Armstrong Games played 43 46 Goals scored 15 21 Assists 8 13 Shots* 2.1 3.1 Scoring frequency 233 mins 179 mins Big chances missed 14 28 Big chances created 5 11 Stats by Sofascore

Looking at their combined numbers from their most deadly recent seasons respectively, both Rak-Sakyi and Armstrong could form a terrifying duo if regularly on their A-Game, with Armstrong still missing a staggering 28 big chances in the second tier, despite bagging 21 regular campaign strikes.

Having netted 24 goals in total for the Palace U21s across his time learning the ropes in the youth structure at Selhurst Park too, it could well finally be time for Rak-Sakyi to spread his wings and test himself elsewhere, away from home comforts in South London.

Southampton could be his next best possible onward destination then, as Martin is tasked with finding new and exciting heroes that can help the Saints stay afloat back in the big time.