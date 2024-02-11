Whilst Southampton's hard-fought Championship victory over Huddersfield Town saw them extend their unbeaten run to 22 games, the loss of a key player to injury will be a cause for concern for Saints' fans.

In arguably the most competitive Championship season in years, Southampton have stood out as one of the frontrunners to win promotion back to the Premier League. Putting a shaky start firmly in the rearview, Russell Martin's men have looked unstoppable in recent weeks, sitting second in the league after 30 games played.

Key to Southampton's continued success this campaign will be keeping players fit. Both Stuart Armstrong and Che Adams were forced into premature exits on Saturday with knocks, however, Martin admitted that neither had suffered serious injuries. Good news for Saints fans came from the return of Kamaldeen Sulemana who suffered a hamstring injury back in December.

Whilst the Saints have managed to avoid anything of an injury crisis this season, the loss of one man will be a real cause for worry.

Key Southampton player lost to injury

Forced to exit the field of play with a little over half an hour on the clock, there will now be a nervy wait for Martin while he assesses how long he will be without midfielder Flynn Downes. Local journalist, Alfie House, described the loss of a midfielder as "a huge, huge blow".

Martin said after the game on Downes' injury:

"We’ll have to assess Flynn (Downes) and see. We have got a relentless schedule right now."

The 25-year-old has been instrumental since arriving on loan from West Ham this summer, featuring 23 times during Southampton's attempt to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking. A technical midfielder comfortable with the ball at his feet, the Europa Conference League winner has adapted to life in the second tier with ease.

Under Martin's possession-centric system, Downes has thrived. Orchestrating play in the middle of the park, Downes ranks fifth among Championship midfielders for passes completed per ninety, acting as the catalyst for Southampton's progressive play. Whilst passing is the hallmark of his play, Downes rarely shies away from the physical side of the game. Completing over two tackles per game and one and a half interceptions, the Englishman can go toe-to-toe with some of the league's best despite standing at just 5'6 tall.

It is this element of his game that has led to Martin singing his praises. Speaking back in October, he spoke highly of his loanee, telling reporters:

"Flynn has been monstrous. Physically he is a beast and he has so much composure on the ball. His teammates really appreciate the role that he has because it’s so tough being that guy".

“He is huge for us. He has really stepped up and been brilliant. He gives the team an edge and keeps the ball ticking over. He has aggression driving the ball forward. The next step for him is to impact games that way."

Thankfully for fans, Southampton have an ample replacement for Downes in the form of January signing, Joe Rothwell, who arrived on loan from Bournemouth and netted twice against Huddersfield.