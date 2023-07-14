Southampton have well and truly got the ball rolling in terms of their transfer activity this week with the signings of Shea Charles and Ryan Manning.

The pair arrived from Manchester City and Swansea City respectively, and follow in the steps of youngsters Derrick Abu and Josh McNamara in making the switch to St Mary's this summer.

Who are Southampton looking to sign?

The Saints are not finished there, however, as the Daily Mail reports they are considering a move for Hoffenheim winger Jacob Bruun Larsen ahead of kicking off their Championship campaign next month.

Southampton are said to view Larsen as a good option to replenish their squad in the wide positions after selling Mislav Orsic to Trabzonspor, on top of seeing Theo Walcott and Mohamed Elyounoussi depart as free agents.

Russell Martin's side are also expected to lose Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento and captain James Ward-Prowse in the coming weeks, making it all the more important they appease supporters with more incoming activity.

Who is Hoffenheim winger Jacob Bruun Larsen?

In Larsen, Southampton would be signing a player described as a "mega talent" in waiting by Bundesliga writer Alex Chaffer following his emergence with Danish side Lyngby at the age of 16.

Borussia Dortmund won the race for the teenage talent's signature but, while he has earned six caps for Denmark and played 83 times in the Bundesliga, his career has not truly taken off - hence the links with a side in England's second tier.

Larsen spent the 2020/21 season on loan under Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht before returning to Hoffenheim, but he only started three times in the Bundesliga last time out due to injury issues.

However, the speedy winger - on wages of £30k-per-week, according to Capology - was back in action in the final stages of the season and a move to a new league could provide a platform to kick-start his career.

With four goals in 25 Bundesliga matches when fully fit two seasons ago, Larsen averaged 0.44 goals per 90 minutes, as per FBref.

That is a better return than any Southampton player managed in the Premier League last season, with Carlos Alcaraz leading the way on 0.35 goals per 90.

Southampton also have a good record when it comes to signing Danish players from a German club, as was the case when spending around £15m to land Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in 2020.

Hojbjerg made over 100 Premier League appearances for Southampton across four seasons as a regular and was named captain in December 2018, only to have it stripped off him further down the line as he pushed for a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Like Larsen, Hojbjerg started off at a Danish club in Brondby before moving to Germany for spells with Bayern Munich, Augsburg and Schalke, the latter two on loan.

Hojbjerg was himself in need of a new challenge after his career started to stagnate at Bayern, which is also true of Larsen at Hoffenheim after four years at the club.

If Southampton do indeed make a move for the 24-year-old, they will be happy to get even half as much out of him as they did compatriot Hojbjerg.