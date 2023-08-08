An update has emerged on Southampton and their plans to bolster the playing squad before the end of the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Southampton transfer news?

According to the Daily Mail, the Saints are one of a number of clubs interested in snapping up attacking midfielder James McAtee from Premier League giants Manchester City as Russell Martin looks to add a third signing after Shea Charles and Ryan Manning.

The report claims that AZ Alkmaar, Sheffield United, Wolves, Brighton, Celtic, and Real Sociedad are also keen on a swoop to sign the 20-year-old whiz.

It states that the Cityzens are currently reluctant to allow him to leave but could have permanent and loan offers on the table from the interested parties, although it remains to be seen whether or not the Saints would be able to afford anything other than a temporary deal.

How good is James McAtee?

The England U21 international is an exceptional young talent who could be the dream heir to Carlos Alcaraz at St. Mary's, as the Argentine ace has been touted with a move away from the club.

Serie A champions Napoli and Champions League side Newcastle United have both been linked with a move for the 20-year-old wizard, who caught the eye in the Premier League last term.

Alcaraz arrived from Racing Club in January and made the most of his short stint at the top level with four goals and two assists in 13 starts from central midfield.

He is a technical no.8 who has the quality to burst forward into the final third to make things happen with goals and assists, which makes him a potential match-winner for the Saints this season.

McAtee could offer similar qualities in Martin's midfield as the talented youngster racked up nine goals and three assists in 37 Championship games on loan at Sheffield United last term.

Meanwhile, James Ward-Prowse (nine) was the only Southampton player who managed more than five Premier League strikes during the 2022/23 campaign and the England international was the only star with more than three assists.

These statistics suggest that McAtee has the potential to be an outstanding option for the Scottish head coach in the middle of the park as he has already proven himself to be a superb player at Championship level with his ability to score and assist goals.

The English magician made the breakthrough in senior football after an eye-catching 27 goals and 19 assists in 57 U21 matches for Manchester City, which shows that he has a knack for consistently popping up with game-changing moments from a number eight or ten position.

McAtee, who was once hailed as "exceptional" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, would also arrive at St. Mary's with room to grow and develop under Martin's coaching at the age of 20, whilst already having showcased himself to be a fantastic player in the second tier.

Whether he arrives on loan or on a long-term contract, the mercurial technician could improve as he gains more experience at first-team level after an impressive debut campaign with the Blades, which could lead to him adding more goals and assists to his game.

Therefore, Martin could land a dream heir to Alcaraz by signing the Citizens prodigy this summer and his arrival would alleviate any concerns about the Argentine maestro's potential departure.