Southampton are one of several clubs who are keeping tabs on the uncertain future of James McAtee.

What’s the latest on James McAtee to Southampton?

According to the Daily Mail, the Saints, alongside Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brighton, Celtic, and Sheffield United are all interested in signing the Manchester City youngster.

The reigning European Champions are said to be ‘reluctant’ to let McAtee leave, but it is clear that his pathway towards regular first-team football under Pep Guardiola.

Man City are now exploring a deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham United, so McAtee might be forced to depart his boyhood club, with Russell Martin waiting with open arms.

Would James McAtee be a good signing for Southampton?

The 5 foot 11 livewire has been at Man City since 2013 and has developed into one of the country’s most exciting and effervescent talents.

In 86 appearances for the club’s U18 and U21 sides, whilst operating either as a conventional central midfielder or just behind the striker, he has recorded 70 goal contributions - it is a phenomenal record for a player who is clearly demonstrated that he is superior to youth level.

During this time, McAtee has also managed to feature six times for the senior side but formally rose to prominence in the English game whilst on loan at Sheffield United last term.

In 21 Championship starts, the Englishman registered 12 goal involvements and was an integral member of the team that achieved promotion back to the Premier League.

During this spell, where he made 43 appearances, the playmaker admitted that it was a ‘great experience’ that has massively helped his career: “I feel like I found myself at United. I found the way I want to play and how I want to affect games. It’s been a great experience.”

Now with a taste of playing regular football and being heavily valued, it seems unlikely that McAtee will be contempt with sporadic substitute appearances in Manchester.

The joyous technician is a tremendously promising footballer, which has led to the nickname the ‘Salford Silva’, in which Gary Neville feels he is almost a clone of the majestic Spaniard.

Stunning close control, unrelenting creativity, and wondrous vision were all traits that became synonymous with Silva’s trophy-laden ten-year stint in England.

From a Saints perspective, if they can tempt McAtee to the south coast, they could finally source a long-term heir to the irrepressible Adam Lallana.

The former Liverpool maestro spent eight years at Southampton and was an indispensable component of the side that progressed from League One to the top flight.

In 265 appearances, he scored 60 goals and created 48 assists, effortlessly gliding across the pitch with magnificent technique, dribbling, and flair.

His unassailable intelligence to pick up positions behind the striker meant he was crucial in offensive sequences.

This was recognised by Jurgen Klopp, who lauded Lallana as ‘brilliant’, adding:

“He can play different positions, he's quick, he's mentally strong, he's a smart player.”

McAtee, who has previously been hailed as “special” by Guardiola, can be offered a fresh start at St Marys, which would give him the chance to replicate his Sheffield United performances and the heroics of Lallana.