Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has emerged as a serious target for Premier League rivals Manchester United, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

What's the latest on Ward-Prowse's future?

The Saints captain’s contract on the south coast isn’t set to expire until 2026, but being Ruben Selles’ top-performing player this season (as per WhoScored), he has caught the eye of several potential suitors in the English top flight.

Football Insider reports that the 28-year-old star is likely to move onto a new chapter in the summer should his side get relegated, with Tottenham Hotspur - who are claimed to be big admirers - already considering an approach for him at the end of the season.

The Three Lions international, according to the same outlet, is also being monitored by Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester United, who have sent scouts to assess him in action as they contemplate a move. The Red Devils, however, already seem to have made up their minds.

According to Football Insider once again, Ward-Prowse has emerged as a “summer target” for Erik ten Hag's side, with the latest claims reveals that the Dutchman is “hell-bent” on revamping his midfield during the upcoming window and has identified the Saints skipper as someone he’d like to bring up north.

Aston Villa are another potential suitor to have been name-checked in the report, and it’s stated that the Saints will “find it difficult” to keep hold of their prized asset if they drop down to the Championship.

Should Southampton keep or sell Ward-Prowse?

Ward-Prowse has been the standout performer and shining light in a struggling side this season, and whilst he deserves to achieve success at the highest level, Southampton need to do everything they can to keep hold of him.

The St Mary’s talisman has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 36 appearances across all competitions this season, whilst averaging 2.2 key passes per top-flight game, so is always looking to create chances as well as put them away.

The £100k-p/w talent has also fired an outstanding total of 206 crosses into the box and is currently the Premier League’s highest free-kick goalscorer, displaying the threat he provides when it comes to set pieces.

Ward-Prowse is a fantastic option to have in the building with his versatility and ability to operate in six different positions on the pitch, so losing him will surely be a massive blow to the Saints.