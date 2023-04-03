Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has “got to decide” whether to stay or leave St. Mary’s, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest on Ward-Prowse's future?

The Saints captain’s deal on the south coast isn’t set to expire until 2026, but being Ruben Selles’ both overall and offensive top-performing player with this season, as per WhoScored, has caught the eye of several potential suitors in the Premier League.

Football Insider report that the 28-year-old is likely to move onto new pastures in the summer should his side get relegated, with Tottenham Hotspur believed to be huge admirers and are already considering a move for him at the end of the season. According to the same outlet, the England international has also been watched by Newcastle United, Manchester United and Liverpool who have deployed scouts to see him in action as the top-flight trio also weigh up an approach.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones suggested that Ward-Prowse will be handed his final opportunity to secure a big-money move away from Southampton this summer. He said:

“This is probably the last time James Ward-Prowse is going to get a choice to go to a big club. He’s got to decide if he sticks it out and gambles with Southampton. Or does he take the plunge and see how far he can push on his career? I think that that's the big decision here. Does James Ward-Prowse actually push for a move?”

Should Southampton keep or sell Ward-Prowse?

Ward-Prowse has been hailed a “world class” player by Southampton’s former manager Nathan Jones and the club need to do everything they possibly can to retain his services beyond the summer window.

The Portsmouth-born talent has posted 12 goal contributions (nine goals and three assists) in 36 appearances across all competitions this season whilst averaging 2.2 key passes per league game, showing that he is clearly the standout performer and shining light in a struggling side.

The £100k-p/w skipper not only brings leadership qualities to the centre but is also a set-piece specialist and is the current number one free-kick scorer throughout the whole of the top flight so displays his strengths in many different forms, ranking in the 88th percentile for most shot-creating actions per game.

Finally, Ward-Prowse also has the ability to operate in six various positions on the pitch, including anywhere across the midfield, so it’s absolutely vital that Selles and Sport Republic do what is required to stop him from being tempted to leave in the months ahead, providing they avoid the drop.