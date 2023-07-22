An update has emerged on Southampton and their plans to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2023/24 Championship campaign...

What's the latest Southampton transfer news?

According to Wales Online, the Saints are one of a number of clubs eyeing up a swoop to sign Swansea centre-forward Joel Piroe during the summer transfer window.

The report claims that enquiries have been made over the Dutch finisher's availability, as he has one year left to run on his current contract with the Swans.

Russell Martin worked with the prolific marksman during their time together in Wales and is now looking to reunite with the exciting talent over the coming weeks.

However, they will face competition for his signature as Leeds United, Leicester City, and Atalanta are also said to be keen on acquiring the 23-year-old ace's services.

How many goals did Joel Piroe score last season?

The left-footed dynamo plundered an impressive 19 Championship goals for Swansea throughout the 2022/23 campaign and could come in as a dream heir to Che Adams at St. Mary's.

Martin's current number nine has been linked with a return to the Premier League as Crystal Palace and Fulham are both reportedly interested in signing him.

His departure would be a blow to Southampton as it stands. He has been the club's top-scoring striker in each of the last two top-flight seasons and has previously showcased his ability as a prolific second-tier forward.

Adams struck an eye-catching 22 times in 46 league games for Birmingham during the 2018/19 campaign, which convinced the Saints to snap him up. This suggests that the potential is there for him to be a lethal player at that level.

The Scotland international also created six 'big chances' for his teammates as he displayed a willingness to link up play as well as being a goalscorer.

Piroe, on the other hand, is coming off the back of two exceptional seasons at Championship level with Swansea and his pre-existing relationship with Martin suggests that he would be able to carry that form over to Southampton.

The terrific hotshot is a proven performer in the Scottish head coach's system and his statistics over the last two years indicate that the quality is there for him to be a dream heir to Adams.

Last season, Piroe scored 19 goals and created five 'big chances' in 43 league appearances. That came after a tremendous return of 22 strikes and six 'big chances' produced across 40 Championship starts throughout the previous year.

These statistics prove that the Dutchman, who was once hailed as "clinical" by Martin, knows how to find the back of the net on a regular basis at that level.

The £12k-per-week talisman would come in as a player who can hit the ground running due to his experience with the Southampton manager and in the Championship. This could make him a better option than a signing from abroad who may need time to adapt to English football.

Therefore, the Saints would be signing a ready-made replacement for Adams by swooping for Piroe, which is why this could be a phenomenal piece of business by the club if they are able to beat off stiff competition to land his signature before the deadline.