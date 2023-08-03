Highlights

Southampton boss Russell Martin is likely to get backed in the transfer market and could pursue Swansea City striker Joel Piroe amid interest from the Premier League in Che Adams, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Could Joel Piroe move to Southampton this summer?

As per Football Insider, Southampton and Leeds United are keen on Piroe this summer and a fee of £15-20 million may be enough to secure his services this summer.

The report states that Leicester City are also interested in taking the 23-year-old to the King Power Stadium; however, his current employers are in no rush to part ways with their prize asset despite his £11k-a-week deal at the Welsh outfit being set to expire in 2024.

Last season, Piroe, who has been hailed as "outstanding", was in fine form for Swansea City and it is easy to see why he is garnering attention, given that he notched 20 goals and two assists in 45 appearances across all competitions in 2022/23, as per Transfermarkt.

Southampton striker Adams is also attracting a wealth of suitors from the English top-flight and could move on this window, with Everton, Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers mooted to be among his many admirers, according to Football Insider.

Scotland international Adams will be allowed to leave St Mary's Stadium for a suitable fee and could be joined by James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia, who are being heavily linked with West Ham United and Liverpool, respectively.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Crook thinks that Southampton's hierarchy will back Martin this window and Piroe could be an individual who the former Milton Keynes Dons manager could choose to invest in.

Martin stated: "I think he'll be backed, Russell Martin, because the owners have got deep pockets. They're willing to invest. I still think, even though James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia will be a big miss, their priority will be a new number nine.

"Adams has got interest from the Premier League and he will probably go towards the end of the window. Then I think Piroe, who played and scored a lot of goals for Martin last season at Swansea City, would come into their thoughts.

"He's only got a year left on his contract and he's made it pretty clear that he's not going to sign a new deal."

Who else could Southampton bring in this summer and who could leave?

Gazzetta dello Sport via Hampshire Live report that West Ham United striker Danny Ings could be set for a sensational return to the South Coast this summer after only six months at his current employers.

Southampton are believed to be frontrunners to sign Norwich City right-back Max Aarons and it is said that he could be a potential replacement for Tino Livramento, as per talkSPORT, who is being linked with a move to Newcastle United.

In other news, Saints may be set to let Kamaldeen Sulemana move to Everton and the Toffees are reportedly 'exploring' a deal to bring the Ghana international to Goodison Park, according to The Daily Mail.

Aston Villa midfielder Lamar Bogarde has been earmarked as an alternative in the event Belgium international Lavia leaves St Mary's to join Liverpool between now and the close of play in the market, as per FootballTransfers.