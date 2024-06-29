Southampton are interested in completing the signing of a £20k-a-week ace who Luis Suarez thinks is "great", according to a fresh transfer rumour.

Southampton eyeing Premier League additions

Saints secured a return to the Premier League at the first attempt last season, beating Leeds United in the Championship playoff final to book their place back in the top flight.

There is now plenty of work going on to ensure that Russell Martin's squad is as formidable as it can possibly be heading into the 2024/25 campaign, in order to avoid a speedy return to the second tier, as was the case with Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town last time around.

One player who has been linked with a move to St Mary's this summer is Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg, who hasn't actually played for the Reds since back in 2020, spending various spells out on loan. Southampton see him as a strong option to bring in, with a potential £12.5m transfer on the cards.

Saints have also reportedly made contact with highly-rated Peterborough United centre-back Ronnie Edwards over a move to the south coast. The 21-year-old made a whopping 47 starts in League One last season, showing what a key player he is at such a young age, and he is seen as a big prospect for the future.

Now, another intriguing Southampton transfer update has emerged, with Martin seemingly eyeing a move for a player at the opposite end of his career to Edwards.

Southampton want player who Suarez thinks is "great"

According to a new update from The Boot Room, Southampton are keen on signing Espanyol striker Martin Braithwaite this summer, who has a clause in his contract which allows him to leave for free.

The report states that the 33-year-old "has already held talks about a return to England", however, with "Leicester City, Fulham, Brentford, Burnley and Sheffield United" all interested in snapping him up ahead of next season.

Braithwaite is a hugely experienced figure who could be a shrewd capture by Southampton in the current window, possessing so much pedigree, even if his very best days are probably behind him.

The £20,000-a-week striker has scored 10 goals in 69 caps for Denmark, as well as netting the same number of times in a Barcelona shirt, playing with the likes of Lionel Messi and Suarez. In fact, the latter once heaped praise on his former teammate.

"Martin is going to surprise people. He is at a great level.He was the best player Leganes had and, with the players he has around him at Barcelona, he can reach his potential."

Martin Braithwaite's key career stats Appearances Goals Denmark 69 10 Espanyol 78 32 Barcelona 58 10 Leganes 48 13 Bordeaux 14 4 Middlesbrough 40 9 Toulouse 149 40 Esbjerg fB 97 19

Braithwaite wouldn't be daunted by the Premier League, given his vast experience at both club and international level, and while Martin may not consider him a key starter every week because of his age, he could chip in with important goals that help Southampton stave off the threat of relegation.