Southampton are monitoring Juventus defender Koni De Winter ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to reports.

The Belgian initially joined the Serie A outfit’s U17s five years ago and has since worked his way up through the ranks to become a member of the club’s Next Gen side, as per Transfermarkt. The 6 foot 2 colossus’ contract at the Allianz Stadium isn’t set to expire until 2026 but he’s currently out on a season-long loan at FC Empoli where during his ten starts and two substitute appearances, via WhoScored, has caught the eye of Ruben Selles.

Italian outlet Tutto Juve reported in November that the Saints, alongside their top-flight rivals Crystal Palace and West Ham, all made an enquiry regarding a deal for the 20-year-old with a view to taking him in January, and despite a move failing to materialise, they are still very much keeping a close eye on their target ahead of the upcoming window.

According to Tuttomercatoweb (via Sport Witness), Southampton still “like” De Winter who is being “followed closely” by the hierarchy at the St. Mary’s Stadium. Juventus are believed to be “happy” to sanction his sale should they receive a “good offer”, with the south coast outfit one of the clubs to have “viewed” him in recent weeks.

Sport Republic are “deeply attentive” to scouting younger players for the future with the defender one of the ideal candidates to have been identified and he has “no shortage of offers”, making this “one to watch” in the months ahead.

Should Southampton cash out on De Winter?

Italy and Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci has claimed that De Winter is a player that has “no fear” with “enormous room” for improvement and he would be an exciting signing for the future of Southampton should they secure his services in the summer.

The Antwerp native is currently averaging 4.1 clearances per league game, highlighting the rock he is at the heart of the backline, and is recording an 86% pass success rate, displaying his calmness and composure when playing out from the back (WhoScored).

De Winter is also a threat at set pieces having scored three goals and provided two assists throughout his career so far with the versatile operator having additionally played at right-back and as a defensive midfielder, making this a no-brainer of a deal to complete (Transfermarkt).