Southampton are still interested in a deal to bring Juventus defender Koni De Winter to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on De Winter to Southampton?

The Belgian is currently out on a season-long loan at FC Empoli where during his 11 starts and two substitute appearances, as per WhoScored, has caught the eye of Ruben Selles, but not for the first time.

Back in November, Italian outlet Tutto Juve reported that the south coast outfit, alongside their top-flight rivals West Ham and Crystal Palace, all submitted an enquiry for the 20-year-old with the aim to take him in January but a deal failed to materialise before the deadline.

However, Tuttomercatoweb recently revealed that Massimiliano Allegri’s side would now be happy to sanction the centre-back’s sale in the summer should they receive a respectable enough offer and it sounds like the hierarchy are ready to take a second bite of the cherry.

According to Calciomercato (via Sport Witness), Southampton remain “keen” to secure the services of De Winter ahead of the 2023/24 term. The Saints had their bid “promptly returned” at the start of the year but that hasn’t stopped them from wanting to make another attempt. Juventus’ starlet is now worth €15m (£13m), though a deal could be difficult to complete because it’s stated that he is “not interested” in a move to the St. Mary’s Stadium.

Should Southampton cash out on De Winter?

Southampton aren’t yet able to commit to transfers considering they don’t know what sort of financial position they will be in come the summer, but should they be able to afford it, De Winter is certainly a player they need to splash the cash on.

Standing at 6 foot 2, the colossus is a rock at the heart of a backline and holds a strong physical presence where he currently ranks in the 98th percentile for most clearances per game, but is also capable of contributing to his team’s efforts in the final third. The Antwerp native has scored three goals and provided two assists since the start of his career, via Transfermarkt, and would add plenty of versatility to the squad having operated at right-back and in defensive midfield alongside his natural centre-back position.

De Winter has been lauded a defender who has “no fear” by Juventus and Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci and he’s someone that has a huge future ahead of him, but it’s set to take some convincing for him to have a change of heart in the months ahead.