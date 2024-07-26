Southampton look to be very much on the hunt for more attacking options this transfer window, after it was finally confirmed that Che Adams had found a new club away from the South Coast outfit.

Losing the Scotland international's firepower up top ahead of their maiden voyage up to the Premier League will sting, especially when you consider he's moved onto Serie A side Torino on a free transfer too, but Russell Martin's men will now be determined to adequately replace the ex-Birmingham City forward's goal threat now.

They would well replace him with one prolific goal machine who will be well known to fans of English football and is need of finding his mojo again with a new permanent club, after shining briefly in the Premier League last campaign.

Southampton leading race for ex-Blackburn Rovers ace

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Southampton are leading the race to sign former Blackburn Rovers ace Ben Brereton Diaz this summer transfer window.

Brereton Diaz shone out on loan with Sheffield United last season, with six goals managed from 14 top-flight games for the basement club, and so could want to end his Villarreal nightmare once and for all this off-season.

Really struggling to make an impact for the La Liga giants after walking out of Blackburn last year, the current Villarreal number nine is said to be keen on a move to the newly promoted Saints, who have long admired Brereton Diaz's prowess in front of goal.

Now feels like the perfect opportunity for this move to get over the line, therefore, with the 25-year-old a deadly finisher when on his A-Game, and a striker that could make Martin and Co instantly forget about Adams departing for Italy.

What Brereton-Diaz can offer Southampton

Away from offering the Blades some much-needed positivity in attack last season at the foot of the Premier League, Brereton-Diaz already had a reputation for being a deadly finisher on English soil, mainly when he was on the books at Blackburn.

The adopted Chile international would bag 47 goals from 177 games at Ewood Park, leading to his ex-Blackburn boss in Tony Mowbray labelling him as an "extraordinary" talent, with 16 goals managed in all competitions from 50 games during his final swansong season in Lancashire.

Brereton-Diaz vs Adams - Most recent PL record Stat - per game* Brereton-Diaz (2023/24) Adams (2022/23) Games played 14 28 Goals scored 6 5 Assists 1 3 Shots* 2.5 1.7 Big chances missed 5 11 Big chances created 3 3 Scoring frequency 185 mins 399 mins Stats by Sofascore

As shown in the table above, in the pair's most recent, respective outings in the top flight, it is Brereton Diaz who enjoyed the more fruitful time of it in front of goal, thus indicating just what a potential upgrade he could be amid Southampton's return to the promisied land.

Brereton Diaz's game could also be elevated next to Adam Armstrong - who he lined up with at the Riversiders once upon a time too - with the experienced sharp-shooter scoring a sublime 21 second tier strikes during the regular campaign for Martin's Saints on the way to promotion being dramatically sealed.

Likewise, Armstrong could learn from his new partner up top, with the 27-year-old a feared prospect for defenders in the EFL, but not really for Premier League defences, having bagged only four top-flight strikes across his career to date.

Brereton Diaz eclipsed that total just last season at Bramall Lane, with Adams also previously being a goal-shy presence in the elite division, with only 25 strikes managed from 125 games.

Therefore, if given time over a full season in the bright lights of the top league, the Chilean striker could become a new hero for the Saints, and fill the gap left behind by the Scotsman perfectly.