Southampton face a crucial Premier League clash with Leicester City this weekend and they've been boosted by some positive team news over the international break.

Southampton prepare for huge Leicester game

It's fair to say that life back in the top flight has been a baptism of fire for Saints, having come crashing back down to reality after their Championship playoff final win over Leeds United last season. Russell Martin's side have only picked up one solitary point from their first seven league matches in 2024/25, which came at home to fellow newly-promoted outfit Ipswich Town.

For that reason, many feel that Southampton are on their way back down to the Championship, and if results don't improve fast, they could quickly find themselves cut adrift in the relegation zone and a change in manager could be needed. On Saturday afternoon, a massive game awaits, as Leicester make the trip to St Mary's Stadium.

The Foxes have fared slightly better than Saints so far this season, sitting 15th in the division, but Martin's men know that victory over their opponents this weekend would put them just two points behind them. Injuries will play a key part in the remainder of the campaign and a big update has now dropped regarding Southampton's fitness situation.

Southampton receive double injury boost

Writing on X on Thursday, Rees-Julian confirmed that Will Smallbone and Kamaldeen Sulemana are fit for Southampton's clash with Leicester on Saturday, although Ross Stewart is out injured.

Having Smallbone and Sulemana available for selection against the Foxes can only be a good thing, both in terms of the quality they possess and the depth it will give Martin. Neither are the first name on Martin's team sheet, having only started three Premier League games between them this season, but injuries are a big reason for that, with Smallbone sidelined since the end of August and Sulemana not being available at all yet.

The former was such an important part of Southampton's promotion campaign last time around, featuring in all 46 Championship matches and starting 38 of them, while the latter featured 15 times in the competition. It would be a surprise if either Smallbone or Sulemana came straight into Southampton's starting lineup for the Leicester game, given their lack of minutes, but having them as options from the substitutes' bench is a major boost for Martin, at a time when he needs as many players as possible.

The importance of three points for Saints this weekend cannot be overstated, with defeat potentially signalling the end for the manager, who knows that he is under immense pressure. On the flip side, victory could spring their season into life, paving the way for an improved run of form.