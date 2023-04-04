Southampton have been handed a transfer boost after target Liel Abada turned down a new contract, according to reports.

What's the latest on Abada to Southampton?

The Hoops winger made the move to Celtic two years ago and won’t be out of contract until 2026, but being Ange Postecoglou’s third-best offensive player, he has caught the eye of Ruben Selles.

The Athletic reports that the Saints have identified the 21-year-old as someone they’d like to sign and sent scouts to watch him in January with a view to making an official approach at the end of the season.

The Daily Mail (via the Southern Daily Echo), later revealed that the St. Mary’s outfit are ready to pounce following a breakdown in talks to extend his stay north of the border, with his side open to offers for a fee in the region of £10m, and he’s since taken one step closer to the exit door and potentially the Premier League.

According to Football Insider, Abada has “rejected” a new contract at Celtic, with sources close to the player stating that he “wants to leave” during the upcoming window amid links to Southampton. The Bhoys attacker has “struggled” to put together a consistent run of starts as a result of the form of his fellow teammates and is therefore keen to join a club where he knows he’ll be guaranteed sufficient game time.

Should Southampton cash out on Abada?

Abada has been lauded as a “dangerous” player by journalist Josh Bunting and we think Southampton should definitely splash the cash on him in what would be a huge boost for Selles should they be able to secure his services.

The £15k-p/w talent has been on fire in the final third this season, scoring ten goals and providing five assists in 29 Scottish Premiership appearances whilst averaging 3.55 shots per game, showing that he’s fairly prolific and takes a decent percentage of the chances he creates for himself. The Israel international would also add plenty of flexibility to the squad with his ability to operate out wide on the left and right wing, as well as at centre-forward - which is a useful attribute to have should any unexpected injuries occur.

Finally, Ababa is already showing what he’s capable of despite his age having bagged the award for Best Young Player in the Premiership in 2022 whilst additionally having both Champions League and Europa League experience under his belt, so it would be a massive coup for the Saints to land someone of his calibre in the months ahead - particularly with the top-flight status hanging in the balance.