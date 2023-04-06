Southampton have been handed a transfer boost after learning that Celtic expect Liel Abada to leave the club this summer, according to reports.

What's the latest on Abada to Southampton?

The Athletic reported that Ruben Selles and the hierarchy sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old back in January as they plot a move to approach him in the summer, and they have already been given the perfect opportunity. The Daily Mail (via the Southern Daily Echo) claims that the Saints are ready to capitalise on the fact that the winger’s talks over an extension have broken down - and the Hoops are now said to be open to offers.

Football Insider has since confirmed that Ange Postecoglou’s forward has rejected a new deal, with sources close to the player revealing that he wants to leave, so there is a possibility that he could be swapping the Scottish Premiership for the Premier League.

Now, the latest report from Football Insider claims that Celtic now “expect” Abada to leave the club at the end of the season and complete a move elsewhere.

The Israel international is looking to secure a switch to a destination where he’ll receive more game time, with Southampton and Crystal Palace both name-checked as holding an “interest”. The Bhoys are “willing” to sanction his sale for a price between £7-10m as they look to make a profit on the £3.6m they paid for him when he arrived from Maccabi Petah Tikva.

Should Southampton splash the cash on Abada?

Celtic resigning themselves to losing Abada and the player personally wanting to depart himself is a huge boost for Selles, so we think Southampton should definitely take advantage of this situation and put their money on the table.

The Glasgow-based star has clocked up 19 goal contributions (12 goals and seven assists) in 41 appearances across all competitions this season, where he’s currently averaging 3.55 shots per game, showing that he’s a constant threat in the final third. Dubbed an “underrated” player by journalist Josh Bunting, the attacker is predominantly a right-winger, but can also play out wide on the left and as a centre-forward, so would add plenty of versatility to the squad on the south coast.

Abada also took home the Scottish Premiership’s Best Young Player award in 2022 and has helped Celtic secure three trophies during his time north of the border, so knows what it takes to be successful - making him the perfect candidate to put pen to paper at St Mary’s.