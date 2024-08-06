Southampton have another pair of pre-season friendlies to get out of the way before Premier League football beckons again for the Saints, with a tricky away test to Newcastle United opening the bumper 38-game schedule for Russell Martin's men.

The business in through the door shows no signs of slowing down as Martin attempts to have the best possible squad at his disposal for the lengthy trip up to Tyneside and beyond, with the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Matt O'Riley still being linked to join the newly promoted side as two major coups.

There is another name floating about too that could improve Southampton in attack ahead of the daunting step-up to the top flight, with the player in question simply just moving a little across the South Coast to his potential new home.

Southampton making move for their next Alcaraz

According to Dutch outlet 1908.nl, fringe Brighton and Hove Albion forward Facundo Buonanotte is now wanted by Southampton on a loan deal this summer, having previously caught the eye of Eredivisie giants Feyenoord.

It will now be a choice between staying put in the Premier League or relocating out to the Netherlands for the Argentine attacker, therefore, with the outlet speculating that his minutes for the Seagulls will be very infrequent if he doesn't opt to test himself away from Fabian Hürzeler's men, owing to the squad depth available to the new Brighton boss.

What Buonanotte can offer Southampton

Capable of playing down the right wing, or through the centre as an attacking midfield option, Buonanotte would undoubtedly strengthen Southampton ahead of their voyage up to the elite division, with the potential there for the 19-year-old to become the club's new Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz is back amongst the ranks at St. Mary's after a loan stint out at Juventus last campaign, and is keen to enter back into Martin's first-team plans. However, the new 5 foot 9 kid on the block could take priority over his fellow compatriot if he signs on the dotted line.

Buonanotte would very much be a beneficial signing for the newly promoted outfit, away from thundering in strikes like this one against Sheffield United last campaign, owing to the fact Martin and Co are somewhat threadbare down the right flank and in attacking midfield.

Only Samuel Amo-Ameyaw in the current Saints squad is an out-and-out right-wing presence, when looking at Southampton's numbers on Transfermarkt, whilst the experienced Adam Lallana is the only designated attacking midfielder.

Yet, Alcaraz has starred in Lallana's spot in the past for the South Coast outfit, with two of his four Premier League strikes for the club coming from this further forward position.

Buananotte's numbers by position for Brighton Position played Games played Goals scored Assists CAM 14 3 0 RW 12 2 1 RM 11 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Looking at Buonanotte's numbers above for Brighton, however, three of his goals for the Seagulls have also come from this attacking midfield position, with his versatility to play down the right also presumably piquing Martin's interest.

Martin could get the best out of his new South American recruit by starting him down this flank, away from his preferred spot, having got so much more out of David Brooks when he joined on loan from AFC Bournemouth last season to add depth, with two goals and six assists mustered up from just 20 games.

Ryan Fraser also excelled when given a new lease of life away from his parent club Newcastle last campaign playing down the left, with Buonanotte - who has been described as a "top talent" by Fabrizio Romano - hopeful he can become a key player for the Saints too, away from settling for a background role back at Brighton.

Southampton supporters will be just itching for the top-flight campaign to get going now, hopeful that their side can stay up this coming season with all these new exciting recruits in through the door.