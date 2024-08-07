Southampton supporters will watch all the opening games in the Championship and the EFL this weekend pleased that they have to wait an extra week to get their competitive action underway, owing to their newly obtained Premier League status.

The Saints travel to Newcastle United in what will be an interesting opening day tie at St James' Park, with Southampton fans hopeful that Ben Brereton-Diaz could well score on his debut to help overcome the Magpies in shock fashion.

The adopted Chile international could well be joined by a new teammate in attack shortly, as Russell Martin's men show no signs of slowing down this hectic transfer window.

Southampton in talks with Belgian star

As per football journalist Sacha Tavolieri, via his social media, Southampton are in talks to try and tempt KAA Gent star Matias Fernandez-Pardo to the club this summer but will face a battle in trying to snap him up.

Lazio are also keen on the 19-year-old ace and have had a bid of £8.5m already rejected for his services, meaning it won't be straightforward for Martin and Co to land their desired target.

What Fernandez-Pardo could offer Southampton

Getting a deal over the line for the teenage star by the end of the frantic month could also signal the end of Sekou Mara in a Saints strip, with reports suggesting that the Frenchman - who struggled for consistency last campaign in the Championship - could now be off to Brest in his native country.

This would be somewhat of a blow, but one that would be very much softened if Fernandez-Pardo was to walk into the building, with the Saints gaining another sharpshooter to rival Brereton-Diaz's prowess.

The 19-year-old attacker was a revelation last campaign for his Jupiler Pro League employers, with his goal haul for the club now rising to nine from just 24 games after an electric individual season.

One league clash against Standard Liege would even see Fernandez-Pardo receive a 9.3/10 match rating via Sofascore, and it's clear to see why, with two goals and one assist in the contest from the standout Belgian helping Gent obliterate their divisional rivals 4-1.

Fernandez-Pardo's numbers vs Liege Stat Fernandez-Pardo Minutes played 90 Goals scored 2 Assists 1 Shots on target 2 Touches 44 Accurate passes 23/28 (82%) Big chances created 1 Duels won 4/9 Data by Sofascore

Martin would love to have such a clinical finisher waiting in his wings, with Fernandez-Pardo notably shining in a clash vs Liege, firing home both of his on-target efforts, but the Gent ace could be turned more into a left wing option at St. Mary's, instead of lining up as an out-and-out striker.

Mara had to make do with also switching between duties down the flanks and up top last campaign and struggled to ever truly lay down a marker on the first-team, with just four starts handed to him all season long.

Whereas, the Gent number 26 has shone from both positions in the past, even though he has only started one senior game from down the left wing.

This versatility will be another reason why Martin is keen to add the exciting youngster to his group ahead of the new Premier League campaign, knowing that his options down both the right and left are limited.

Fernandez-Pardo would routinely line up next to the striker, as opposed to being the main centre-forward himself, when playing for the Belgium U19s in the past, with all three of the goals he's managed for his nation coming from playing out on the flanks.

The "amazing" talent - as he has been described by U23 football scout Antonio Mango when referring to the height of his goalscoring powers last season - undoubtedly has a big future in the game, and he could take the Premier League by storm under Martin's guidance.