The managerial merry-go-round is in full swing in the Premier League now with Russell Martin's dismissal from the Southampton hot seat following on from Gary O'Neil losing his job at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Both managers were facing a losing battle to remain employed, especially Martin who bowed out from his time at the Saints with a depressing 5-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur, which left his side rooted to the bottom of the league on a dire five points.

Now, the next appointment has to be spot on in order to try and give Southampton a fighting chance at somehow surviving, as many names begin to be linked to the vacancy.

Southampton's managerial search

The main faces being linked to the pressurised job post include Danny Rohl and Carlos Corberan, as Southampton cast their net into the Championship to find Martin's successor.

Rohl has previously been a coach at the Saints, with the German at the club under Ralph Hassenhuttl's lengthy tenure, whilst Football Insider has revealed that Corberan is a 'top contender' to take over at the Premier League's basement club, having been in the dug-out at West Bromwich Albion since 2022.

Away from those two in-work managers, there are also many unemployed bosses who could be up for consideration to come in and be just the fresh blood needed at St. Mary's.

One of those free agent managers is reportedly Kasper Hjulmand, who would be seen as both an upgrade on the heavily fancied Corberan and recently departed Martin if he does relocate to England soon.

What Hjulmand could offer Southampton

That's the case according to a report by talkSPORT, who state that the relegation favourites have long admired the Dane, with the potential for Hjulmand to be swayed into taking on the tough opening.

The 52-year-old has shown in the past, however, that he can work wonders under pressure as a manager, having guided one of his previous clubs, FC Nordsjælland, to their first-ever Danish Superliga title in 2012, among other glittering achievements.

Moreover, he also helped his nation reach the semi-finals of the Euros in 2020, only to be beaten by Gareth Southgate's England 2-1 in a closely fought contest at Wembley.

Therefore, it does feel as if the ex-Denmark head coach is worthy of an opportunity to test himself in England's elite division, with Hjulmand also tallying up more victories as a manager overall when weighed up next to Corberan and Martin.

Hjulmand's managerial record vs Corberan's vs Martin's Manager Games managed Wins Draws Losses Hjulmand 358 147 83 128 Corberan 242 96 64 82 Martin 252 101 56 95 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Boasting 46 more victories than Martin as a more experienced head, Hjulmand could sense this is the perfect job for him to get stuck into after resigning from his international team position earlier this year.

After all, the 52-year-old's play style in aiming to keep possession before launching into an attack would suit the Saints well, having averaged 53% of the ball this campaign to date despite being often blown away by superior opponents.

Whilst Corberan would perhaps be able to offer some more stability, as a defensive coach who knows the ins and outs of the English game, Hjulmand could be the bold left-field choice Southampton are crying out for, with 560 goals rippling the back of the net under his exciting managerial methods.

Once labelled as a "fantastic coach" by Simon Kjaer when the pair worked together at Denmark, the proof will be in the pudding if the Scandinavian can miraculously keep his new club afloat should a deal go through.