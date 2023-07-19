Southampton defender Lyanco is poised to quit the club and move to Turkish giants Besiktas this summer as Russell Martin gets down to business on the South Coast, according to reports.

Is Lyanco leaving Southampton?

According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Lyanco will fly out to Turkey on Wednesday to join Besiktas, as he stated on Twitter: "Besiktas are set to sign Brazilian CB Lyanco from Southampton, here we go! Deal agreed between all parties. Understand Lyanco will sign contract valid until June 2027 — he will fly to Turkey tomorrow, Wednesday."

Once his deal goes through, Lyanco will become the sixth Southampton player to move on to pastures new this summer, joining Mislav Orsic, Dan N'Lundulu, Mateusz Liz, free agent duo Mohamed Elyounoussi and Theo Walcott alongside Willy Caballero, who has now retired from the professional game.

As per Sky Sports, Lyanco joined Southampton from Torino back in 2021 on a four-year contract and was buoyed by the prospect of moving to the Premier League, stating upon arrival in a press conference: " "I'm very happy to be here. It's a dream that I have had since I started playing football as a child to play in the Premier League and for a team like Southampton.

In his time at the club, the £35k-a-week earner has made 48 appearances for the Saints in all competitions, registering one goal and two assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian defender now looks set to depart St Mary's Stadium, which will potentially mean that Southampton enter into the market for another centre-back this summer.

A source update from GIVEMESPORT has given confirmation of Lyanco being primed to leave Southampton and revealed that Besiktas have beaten off other clubs for his signature.

The update states: "A source has told GIVEMESPORT that Lyanco has now said his goodbyes at Southampton's training ground, with a deal agreed for him to depart this summer.

"The former Torino defender now looks set to be leaving Southampton, with Turkish side Besiktas his likely destination.

"Other clubs have shown an interest in the centre-back, but it's believed Besiktas have won the race to secure his signature.

"Lyanco was one of the players who travelled to Turkey during pre-season as Southampton faced Göztepe."

What now for Southampton?

Southampton boss Martin will have his wits about him that several of his stars may choose to move on to pastures new this window and will have eyes on who he can recruit as potential replacements.

The Saints have already confirmed the additions of Shea Charles and Ryan Manning from Manchester City and Swansea City respectively as part of their summer recruitment drive, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, Southampton will be braced for some big-name departures over the next few weeks and club captain James Ward-Prowse could be among the key figures to go, with both Fulham and West Ham United keen to offer him a route back to the Premier League, as per Football Insider.

Midfielder Romeo Lavia is under 'consideration' by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool as the German continues to rebuild his midfield, according to The Athletic.

Telegraph Sport claim that Southampton Tino Livramento has attracted interest from Newcastle United, signalling that boss Martin may have to contend with a few exits before really getting stuck into recruiting bodies for life in the Sky Bet Championship.