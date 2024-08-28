Southampton only have a few days left of the frantic transfer window to get their last bits of business in through the door, knowing that more new recruits would very much help in their long haul mission of staving off the Premier League drop zone.

A new option in goal feels like a top priority, with the unsettling news of Justin Bijlow's move falling through understandably irking those at St. Mary's, whilst a new striker could also be on the cards in the form of Brazilian attacker Yuri Alberto.

Russell Martin's men could even roll the dice and get this bold new recruit in before Friday, who might well become Southampton's next Dusan Tadic if a move comes to fruition.

Latest Southampton transfer news

As per reports in Italy, Southampton could land versatile Juventus figure Filip Kostic ahead of deadline day, with a proposal already made by the South Coast outfit.

Kostic is also wanted by Al-Ain out in Saudi Arabia, according to the report, but the 31-year-old is said to be willing to 'evaluate' the offer from the Saints, potentially trading the glamour of Turin for England's south coast.

Kostic, over time, has the potential to be viewed as Southampton's second coming of Tadic if a move is sealed, with the Serbian a real threat down the left, much like the former Saints great was on the South Coast, before leaving for Dutch giants Ajax in 2018.

What Kostic could offer Southampton

Tadic would bow out from his exceptional playing days at St. Mary's with 24 goals and 32 assists tallied up from 162 clashes, constantly offering creativity and standing out as a reliable source of important strikes before departing for the Netherlands.

His compatriot in Kostic has also been a nuisance wherever he's been across his varied career to date, in terms of setting up chances for his teammates when playing down the left and coming up trumps with goals of his own, with a mightily impressive 117 assists notched up from 518 career games to date.

Kostic's career numbers by position Position played Games played Goals scored Assists LM 241 31 69 LW 189 31 38 RW 18 2 2 CF 6 2 1 CM 2 0 0 RM 1 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Looking at the table above too, much like Tadic who was drafted out to the right on occasion for the Saints, Kostic can also line up and play in different positions when needed, with the experienced 31-year-old even playing up top when needed in the past.

Even with his game-time somewhat drying up at Juventus of late, Kostic has still managed to deliver on the big stage when required, with four assists coming his way last campaign in Serie A from 29 total appearances.

It will be his time with Eintracht Frankfurt that most will be familiar with how devastating Kostic can be, however, with outrageous strikes like this one managed versus Arminia Bielefeld in 2021 piquing the interest of Juventus, who paid £13.4m to land his services.

Southampton, equally, forked out some big bucks to snap up Tadic in 2014, as Ronald Koeman and Co at the time splashed out £10.9m, and ended up never looking back.

Going on to become a cult sensation in his new surroundings, after once plying his trade in Europe with FC Twente before making the leap, Saints fans will hope the "extraordinary" Kostic - as he has been labelled by former Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic in the past - can become their next hero in the mould of their former star man.

Once touted for a move to Crystal Palace to link up with another ex-Frankfurt face in Oliver Glasner, Southampton might well now land the veteran's services last minute as a very late statement buy.