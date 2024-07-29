Southampton have reportedly already made contact with their next target after Ben Brereton Diaz in the shape of an "amazing" 25-year-old winger.

Southampton closing in on Brereton Diaz signing

Saints have already completed some significant transfer business in recent weeks, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Flynn Downes both arriving on permanent deals. The pair shone on loan last season, playing a key role in Russell Martin's side returning to the Premier League, so nailing them down feels like a huge positive.

Now, it also looks as though Brereton Diaz is close to becoming Southampton's next signing, with the Chile international set to undergo a medical imminently and seal a loan move from La Liga side Villarreal.

The South coast club have reportedly been in pole position to sign the 25-year-old in recent days, with his current club seemingly willing to sanction a temporary exit in the current transfer window.

Should Southampton sign Brereton Diaz, he could be an excellent addition, having scored six goals in 14 Premier League appearances on loan at Sheffield United last season, doing his best to keep them from heading back to the Championship, which ended up being unsuccessful.

According to a new report from Football Insider, Southampton have made contact with Sassuolo forward Armand Lauriente over a move to St Mary's this summer.

Saints have "registered their interest" in the winger, who is "available" after his side suffered the disappointment of being relegated from Serie A last season. Martin is believed to be "searching for more wide attackers before the transfer window shuts", although the report adds that "Lazio and top clubs in the Turkish Super Lig are also keen" on snapping up the Frenchman.

Lauriente could be such an eye-catching signing for Southampton, proving to be the type of player who can get supporters off their seats with his attacking brilliance.

He has been hailed as "amazing" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who was wowed by a "Juninho-esque" free-kick, in reference to the former Lyon and Brazil star who is arguably regarded as one of the greatest set-piece takers in football history.

Lauriente has a tally of 24 goal contributions (12 goals and assists apiece) in 68 appearances for Sassuolo, which is a good return for a player who has often been performing for a struggling team, and he also has two caps to his name for France's Under-21s, which suggests he has always been a talent for a number of years.

The Sassuolo star's ability to thrive in a central attacking midfield role and also out wide would also give Martin extra attacking depth, which can only be a good thing back in the Premier League, so it is hard to see there being many negatives to signing him.

If Southampton manage to get both Lauriente and Breteton Diaz this summer, it would further suggest that this is one of the most productive windows at St Mary's in some time.