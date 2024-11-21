Southampton have made the first move in their bid to sign a “powerful” £15 million player in January, according to a recent report.

The January transfer window is around six weeks away from opening, and it could provide a good opportunity for the Saints to bring in some additions and boost their chances of beating the drop, as they currently sit bottom of the Premier League table.

Southampton interested in Endrick loan deal

For teams like Southampton, January is a chance for them to bring in one or two new faces that could help them try and avoid relegation back to the Championship. It is a transfer window where teams can look at potential loan deals rather than forking out large sums of money midway through a campaign.

That is exactly what Southampton could do, as the Saints are interested in signing Real Madrid’s Endrick on loan. The 18-year-old is highly rated at the Bernabeu after arriving in the summer, but so far opportunities have been rather limited due to the other excellent attacking players already at the club.

Endrick is expected to be the next superstar at Real Madrid, but he could be set for a loan switch in January, as minutes are so far hard to come by. Southampton are among the teams willing to take the Brazilian on loan for the remainder of the campaign, but they are not the only team showing interest, as Roma and Real Valladolid are also keen. But Endrick is not the only option Southampton are looking at, as they also have their eye on another Brazilian forward.

Southampton make first move to sign "powerful" £15m player in January

According to Give Me Sport’s Ben Jacobs, Southampton have made an enquiry to sign Rayan from Vasco da Gama in January. The 18-year-old has been with the Brazilian side since a young age, and he has now been catching the eye of teams from Europe after his performances for Vasco de Gama.

Rayan, who has been dubbed “powerful” by Rafael Paiva, so far has one goal to his name in 22 Serie A appearances in 2024. The young Brazilian, who has been capped at Under-20 level, is a left-footed player who likes to play on the right wing and cut in. But he also has the technique and ability to play on the left-hand side, as well as a centre-forward.

Jacobs has revealed that Southampton, as well as Brighton and Ipswich Town, have all made an enquiry about his availability ahead of January. Rayan’s contract at Vasco de Gama ends in December 2025, so in the New Year he will enter the final 12 months of his deal, and therefore, a move in January could happen.

Rayan's Vasco de Gama stats Apps 39 Goals 3 Assists 1

Should Rayan leave in January, the Brazilian side expects to receive a fee of around £15 million, but they are willing to be flexible on the structure of the deal, as they know Rayan is unlikely going to sign a contract extension. A move to the Premier League looks very likely, and Southampton are among the teams in the race to win his signature.