As their Premier League return approaches, Southampton have reportedly tabled an offer to sign a player who starred at Euro 2024 ahead of interest from South coast rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

Southampton transfer news

The Saints have enjoyed a busy summer of arrivals. From the returns of Adam Lallana and Flynn Downes to fresh faces such as Ben Brereton Diaz, those at St Mary's have handed Russell Martin the reinforcements that his side needed in pursuit of Premier League survival at the first time of asking. And they may not be done there, either.

Recent reports have linked Southampton with the likes of Fabio Carvalho and Oliver Skipp. The Premier League duo would certainly hand the newly-promoted side a boost, with the former a particularly exciting talent. The Liverpool youngster has enjoyed an impressive pre-season for the Reds, but could still find himself heading for the exit door.

Liverpool's loss would undoubtedly be Southampton's gain, however, as Carvalho looks to finally take hold of a top-flight opportunity. The former Fulham man could yet be joined by a Euro 2024 star too.

According to Sabah via Sport Witness, Southampton have tabled an offer to sign Ferdi Kadioglu which has already been rejected by Fenerbahce, with Nottingham Forest suffering the same fate. The left-back stole plenty of headlines for his performances for Turkey this summer and has also attracted the interest of Brighton, according to Florian Plettenberg.

It's unknown just how much Southampton's offer was, but it clearly didn't meet Fenerbahce's reported valuation of €35m (£30m).

"Amazing" Kadioglu can solve Southampton's left-back problem

Ryan Manning, Jack Stephens, James Bree and Kyle Walker-Peters all found themselves in the left-back role at times last season, and it's fair to say that the Saints need a natural flying full back on that flank, which is where Kadioglu should come in.

The Turkey international would instantly slot straight into either a back four or five - often playing further up on the flank in Turkey - handing Martin quite the boost, to prove exactly why the likes of Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig were so quick to describe him as "simply amazing" this summer.

Beating a Premier League and South coast rival to his signature in the form of Brighton would also be an added boost for those at St Mary's.