With Southampton preparing for the Premier League, the Saints have reportedly made their first offer to sign a potential replacement for out-of-contract forward Che Adams this summer.

Southampton transfer news

As things stand, Adams is set to leave St Mary's upon the expiry of his current deal at the end of the month. The Scot is on course to leave having helped his side back into the Premier League with 15 goals and four assists in the Championship last season to sum up the gaping hole that Russell Martin looks likely to be left tasked with filling within his squad this summer.

Nonetheless, the plan seems to be out with the old and in with the new in the coming months, with reports already linking Southampton with moves to sign Ben Brereton Diaz and now Jeronimo Domina.

According to Cesar Luis Merlo, Southampton have made their first offer to sign Domina, but saw that offer rejected by Union Santa Fe with negotiations expected to continue for the 18-year-old striker.

Possibly one for the future, Domina can join the likes of Moises Caicedo, Julian Alvarez and Alexis Mac Allister when it comes to swapping South America for the Premier League, with the aim to follow their paths of success if he completes a move to Southampton this summer.

Of course, signing proven Premier League talent is usually the way forward for newly-promoted sides, but welcoming a future star could go a long way in goals beyond that at St Mary's. Now that they're in the top flight, the aim should not only be to survive, but to progress beyond a side battling relegation.

"Talented" Jeronimo can follow Alcaraz path

Whilst Carlos Alcaraz's Southampton future remains uncertain after his loan spell to Juventus in the January transfer window, his path to St Mary's remains one that Domina can follow this summer. The midfielder went from Racing Club to Southampton and now Domina can swap Union Santa Fe for the Saints.

The teenager has impressed despite his young age, scoring twice in 11 first-team appearances for the Argentine Liga Professional side last season to earn the interest of a Premier League side. Described as "talented" by Merlo, it would be quite the move for Jeronimo this summer. Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig highlighted his quality on X.

It's that pace that could make Domina an ideal successor to Adams, recreating the Scot's raw acceleration off the ball, whilst possessing the dribbling technique and flair that the Southampton contract rebel arguably lacks.