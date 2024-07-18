Hoping to follow up their deal to sign Flynn Downes on a permanent basis, Southampton have reportedly made a shock enquiry to sign one particular Premier League gem.

Southampton transfer news

As they prepare for their first season back in the Premier League since earning promotion at the first time of asking in the last campaign, Southampton have so far enjoyed a productive transfer window, welcoming eight reinforcements with Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Adam Lallana and, most recently, a permanent deal for Downes the highlights of those incomings.

After finally putting pen to paper at St Mary's, Downes told Southampton's official website: “It feels so good, honestly. Walking in this morning, seeing a few familiar faces, it was a real pleasure. Being a part of it last year, it was so good.

"The whole club, the people, I think everything about it is so special. I feel like when you connect with people like that, such genuine people, and I'm talking about the whole club here, it's so hard not to want to be a part of that."

Saints may not be done there, however. According to Alan Nixon on his Patreon, Southampton have made a "shock" enquiry to sign Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on a season-long loan deal from Crystal Palace. The 21-year-old winger has reportedly also attracted the interest of Hull City, Queens Park Rangers and Sunderland, handing him quite the decision to make this summer.

Following an impressive loan spell at Charlton Athletic, Rak-Sakyi struggled for game time at Selhurst Park and may move out on loan once again. If it is to be Southampton, though, then a permanent deal could be on the cards, with Palace reportedly reluctant to allow their youngster to complete a loan move to a Premier League rival in the coming month.

"Remarkable" Rak-Sakyi could thrive given the opportunity

Rak-Sakyi proved at Charlton that he can thrive when given the chance on a consistent basis, scoring 15 goals and setting up a further eight in 43 League One appearances in the 2022/23 campaign. Since then, however, he's had his progress stalled by a lack of game time at Palace and desperately needs another loan move, allowing Southampton to emerge as a reluctant option for those at Selhurst Park.

The young winger still has plenty of fans in London, having earned the praise of former Palace manager Roy Hodgson. The former England boss told the club's official website: "He's dealt with it [stepping up] very well. For such a young man he's shown a remarkable maturity and a remarkable sangfroid.

“Coming into a group of senior players that he’s probably only watched from the terraces before, you wouldn’t notice that with his performances in the training sessions where he’s really taken the responsibility that he’s capable of taking."

If Palace really want to see Rak-Sakyi reach his true potential though, then sending him on loan to work with a talented young manager in Russell Martin could be an ideal option.