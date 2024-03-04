Southampton just about got over the line away at Birmingham City on Saturday, dramatically winning 4-3 courtesy of a last-gasp Joe Aribo strike from off the bench.

Russell Martin would've been the most relieved man in St Andrew's when one of his last roll-of-the-dice substitutes buried their late chance, with the stuttering automatic promotion candidates ecstatic to secure the three points after losing three of their last four games before this clash.

Will Smallbone also stood out in the midfield away at the Blues, tallying up two assists in the barnstorming contest to more than play his part in the exhilarating match swinging in Southampton's favour at full-time.

Yet, there's one figure in Martin's camp at St. Mary's currently earning double Smallbone's wage despite featuring just once all season.

This could see the 38-year-old manager bin the dud soon, freeing up significant space in the wage bill in the process.

Alex McCarthy's wage at Southampton

Making just one EFL Cup appearance this term to date - where he shipped three goals to League Two Gillingham Town - it's fair to say Alex McCarthy's £50k per week pay packet with the Saints is rather extortionate.

McCarthy was only present for nine of Southampton's games in all competitions last season too as the South Coast club suffered relegation, further exposing the goalkeeper's hefty salary to be a mind-boggling amount to keep paying up.

Keeping just 35 clean sheets in total for the Saints over 139 total appearances, the time could well be right to offload McCarthy soon to then better utilise the money elsewhere in bolstering the Southampton squad especially if promotion is achieved.

Many members of Martin's promotion-chasing squad could well be seeking a pay increase too, with Smallbone just one face who could clamour for more money being on a meagre £25k per week compared to the reserve shot-stopper.

Wage Burners Football FanCast's Wage Burners series explores the salaries of the modern-day game.

Alex McCarthy's wage compared to the Southampton squad

When casting an eye over the wage bill at the Championship side, McCarthy comes in as the joint fifth-highest earner currently at the club - the likes of Adam Armstrong, Jan Bednarek, Stuart Armstrong and goalscoring hero Joe Aribo all bettering the Saints outcast.

Yet, that quartet are regular first-teamers compared to the 34-year-old who hasn't tasted a single minute of league action under Martin this campaign.

Southampton top earners - 2023/24 season 1. Joe Aribo - £70k per week 2. Stuart Armstrong - £65k per week 3. Jan Bednarek - £60k per week 4. Adam Armstrong - £55k per week 5. David Brooks - £50k per week 5. Alex McCarthy - £50k per week Sourced by Capology

McCarthy astoundingly comes in on a higher wage than Martin's first-choice goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, the former Manchester City keeper notching up ten clean sheets as a permanent fixture in his manager's starting elevens in the second tier.

The cast away 34-year-old doesn't even have a spot on the bench anymore, with the Saints boss preferring to give Joe Lumley fleeting starts here and there as his back-up over the £50k per week outsider.

It could well be that McCarthy is still a remnant of Southampton's hay day in the Premier League where inflated wages were commonplace, with the likes of Theo Walcott and Danny Ings demanding handsome £75k per week wages each despite not offering much for the Saints.

McCarthy's time as a high earner could come to an end soon, however, as Martin's young and hungry Saints bid for promotion and look towards a bright future back in the top flight.