Southampton return to action in the Championship this afternoon as they host Leeds United at St. Mary's in the televised early kick-off.

The Saints come into this match off the back of four straight league defeats under Russell Martin and they are now in desperate need of a positive result to change the mood.

They were beaten 2-1 by Middlesbrough, despite taking the lead through Adam Armstrong, in their last match and now have to face Daniel Farke's Whites, who are unbeaten in their last six Championship outings.

What's the latest Southampton team news?

Martin has confirmed that Scotland international Ross Stewart will not be available to make his debut but is out on the training pitch and doing shooting drills ahead of his return.

The head coach did not reveal any other new injury concerns during his pre-match press conference but he could look to make some changes to his side in order to return to winning ways today.

Will Samuel Edozie start against Leeds?

Southampton's manager must now unleash Samuel Edozie from the start against the Yorkshire-based outfit as he could cause them problems alongside Che Adams in attack.

The 20-year-old wizard came off the bench against Middlesbrough last weekend and caught the eye with a Sofascore rating of 7.3 as he created one chance for his teammates.

He has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.04 across eight Championship matches so far this season and has contributed with two goals and zero 'big chances' created.

The former Manchester City man has been able to drive the team up the pitch with his ability to take the ball past opposition players, with 1.8 successful dribbles per clash.

Ryan Fraser, who started against Middlesbrough on the left flank, has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.7 across five league games for Southampton and is yet to contribute with a goal or a 'big chance' created.

The Scotland international has also only completed 0.4 dribbles per match and has not proven himself to offer more than Edozie, as an attacking threat or as a ball carrier to push the team forward in counter-attacking situations.

How many goals has Che Adams scored this season?

Martin must now unleash the 5 foot 10 hotshot ahead of Fraser to start alongside Scottish marksman Adams, who has scored three goals in seven Championship clashes this term.

The former Birmingham number nine has struck three times from just four league starts and has been able to showcase his ability to tee up his fellow attackers with three 'big chances' created.

His ability to provide assists, of which he has two this season, along with his goalscoring threat makes the 27-year-old ace the perfect foil for the 20-year-old magician to play with.

Adams could provide the ex-Manchester City prodigy with the chances he needs to add to his tally of two goals whilst he also has the finishing ability to potentially get on the end of any passes and crosses that the winger could produce.

Therefore, Edozie, who was once hailed as "exciting" by Martin, and the Scotland international could cause Leeds problems at the top end of the pitch this afternoon and should both start in attack alongside Adam Armstrong.