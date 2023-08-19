Highlights Southampton may have to sign a replacement for both Livramento and Walker-Peters this summer.

Russell Martin could find that in the shape of a 'swashbuckling' Premier League full-back.

He once tore Arsenal to shreds in a dazzling FA Cup display.

Southampton are still in the hunt for a new attacking right-back following the departure of Tino Livramento to Newcastle, and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of a potential target.

What is the latest Southampton transfer news?

According to Football League World, Tottenham are looking to send Djed Spence out on loan this summer with Southampton being one of several clubs showing an interest.

Since joining Spurs in July last year, the 23-year-old has only played 41 minutes of senior football and with his development continuing to stagnate in north London, a loan move away could help him get back to his "swashbuckling" best - as he was once described by Ian Wright.

Despite a whole host of clubs circling for his signature, including Crystal Palace, the report also states that Ange Postegcoglou wants to send Spence to a club that would be the right fit for him and given the Saints play a possession-heavy style under Russell Martin, they certainly fit the profile.

How good is Djed Spence?

From being one of the standout players in Nottingham Forest's promotion-winning campaign to virtually playing no senior football at Spurs, it's fair to say that Spence's career has taken a turn for the worst in the past year, though a Championship loan this summer can help spark his career back into life.

After being sent out on loan by Middlesbrough in the 2021/22 season, Spence went on to make 39 appearances, scoring twice and assisting five times, but it was during Forest's shock victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup that he announced his name in lights.

Lauded by Stephen Warnock as "outstanding" following this exceptional performance, the pacey 6 foot right back was a thorn down the Gunners' left side all evening, wreaking havoc with his electric pace and monstrous ball-carrying.

This magnificent display drew praise from several high-profile pundits but the most flattering of compliments came from Arsenal legend Wright, who said: "I have not seen a combative, technical, swashbuckling performance like that for a very long time."

He then continued to wax lyrical about his display by saying: "I said to him, in all seriousness, 'that level we saw there? You should be in the Premier League'. Simple as that."

While Spence would later get his dream move to the top flight, it hasn't worked out as he would have desired, but dropping to the Championship and playing for Southampton can see him resurrect his career and become the heir of Livramento.

Similarly to Livramento, Spence has pace to burn in possession, can carry the ball in an effortless motion and thrives in one vs one situations, which are all strengths that saw him quickly rise to stardom at Forest and become one of the most sought-after prospects in the second tier.

He exemplified his ability to carry the ball long distances and become a driving force for his team through his excellent attacking metrics, ranking in the top 1% in the division during 2021/22 for his progressive carries (4.35), the top 4% for his successful take-ons (1.89) and the top 5% for his carries into the final third (2.54) with Livramento recording 3.23, 1.23 and 2.21 for those metrics in the same season, albeit in the Premier League.

With Arsenal reportedly eyeing up a move for Kyle Walker-Peters following the injury to Jurrien Timber, this would leave a void that needs filling and if Spence can return to the form he showed while at Forest, then Southampton should strongly consider acting quickly in their pursuit of the 23-year-old.