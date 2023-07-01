An update has emerged on Southampton and their plans to bolster their playing squad ahead of the 2023/24 Championship campaign...

What's the latest on Ryan Manning to Southampton?

According to The Sun, the Saints could swoop for out-of-contract left-back Ryan Manning as Russell Martin looks to reunite with some of his former Swansea stars.

The report claims that Sheffield United and Luton Town are also showing an interest in the Republic of Ireland international, who is said to be a 'firm favourite' of the Scottish head coach.

It states that central defenders Ben Cabango, Nathan Wood, and striker Joel Piroe are also possible targets for the club from the Welsh outfit.

Would Ryan Manning be a good signing for Southampton?

The former Queens Park Rangers magician would be an excellent addition to the squad as his arrival could allow Martin to ruthlessly ditch Romain Perraud, who is reportedly attracting eyes from elsewhere in Europe.

Signing another left-back would free up space in the squad for the Saints to cash in on the £30k-per-week flop after his disappointing performances last season.

Perraud averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.55 across 29 Premier League appearances, while he made 1.9 tackles per game for the team - the fifth-most in the squad - and lost 66% of his duels.

Manning, meanwhile, averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.46 across 43 Championship matches. He also completed two tackles per outing, which would place him joint-third in the Saints side, and won 64% of his battles.

These statistics suggest that the Irish wizard, who was once hailed as "impressive" by journalist Josh Bunting, has the potential to provide better performances alongside being considerably more efficient in his physical contests, dominating opposition players instead of being dominated.

The 27-year-old technician also showcased his ability in possession for the Swans with 2.5 key passes per game, which racked him up 14 'big chances' created to go along with ten assists in the Championship.

Perraud, on the other hand, assisted two goals and made 0.5 key passes per clash for Southampton last season, while James Ward-Prowse led the way for the club with 1.9.

No Saints player managed more than four league assists and Manning could come in to provide some much-needed creativity at St. Mary's in the coming months, certainly more than the French dud has been able to.

Therefore, the out-of-contract gem could be an excellent signing for Southampton due to his proven Championship pedigree and potential to be a huge upgrade on Perraud, who could be brutally ditched once a replacement - in the form of Manning - is brought in.