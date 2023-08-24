It has been a promising start to Championship life for Southampton under Russell Martin, who was appointed as manager earlier in the summer, following an impressive two-year stint at Swansea City.

Across three games, the Saints have acquired seven points, scoring eight times.

However, the club has yet to keep a clean sheet, conceding six goals.

Therefore, Martin is still on the lookout for more defensive reinforcements and could raid one of his former sides…

What’s the latest Southampton transfer news?

According to the Daily Mail, the south coast outfit are set to make a move for Swansea’s Nathan Wood.

The Welsh club value the centre-back, who signed last summer under Martin, at around £12m.

The English coach is now hoping to repeat the same trick and bring Wood to St Mary's Stadium.

Would Nathan Wood be a good signing for Southampton?

During his debut season for Swansea in 2021/22, the England U21 defender made 43 appearances in all competitions and has quickly been established as one of the team’s most valuable and consistent assets.

On Wood’s debut for the club on the opening day of last year’s Championship campaign, Martin hailed him as “absolutely outstanding.”

In total, he started 40 of the 46 league matches, completing 67% of his dribbles and winning 57% of duels, as per Sofascore.

The 6 foot 2 titan’s most impressive attribute is his technical ability and ball-playing competence - this is mirrored by his rank within the best 5% outside of Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for pass completion per 90 and progressive carries per 90.

Back in March 2023, when Wood made his England U21 debut, Martin again applauded his limitless potential and said:

“He is a huge asset to the football club, on the pitch and off the pitch.

"He's been amazing - a young man who has just grown and grown on the pitch and off the pitch as well.

"He is becoming a real leader in the group. He's an incredible learner and he's incredibly brave with the way that he plays. He will play at the very top, no doubt about it."

If Southampton managed to complete this transfer, it would be a second steal from Swansea this summer, following Ryan Manning’s departure.

The left-back joined the Saints from Swansea in July after a sensational season at the Liberty Stadium.

Last term, Manning made 43 Championship appearances, averaging the most tackles per game (2), interceptions per game (1.3), key passes per game (2.5), and assists (10) in the squad.

Martin was overjoyed when he was reunited with the 27-year-old and said:

“Firstly, he's a brilliant character. He's got a real edge to him. He's got a fantastic personality, a lot of energy and was a really important member of our group at Swansea.

“In terms of on the pitch, he's an outstanding footballer who has a brilliant understanding of what we want. He played in a few positions for us previously, and he's coming here as a left-back because he ended up performing as one of the best left-backs in the division last year.”

The signing of Wood would be a magnificent coup for the recently relegated club and would be a continuation of the promising direction that is being spearheaded under Martin.