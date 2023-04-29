Southampton forward Mislav Orsic is pushing to leave the Premier League club this summer, according to fresh reports.

What's the latest on Orsic's future?

The Croatia international only arrived at St. Mary's from Dinamo Zagreb back in January so he therefore still has another two years remaining on his contract, but having made just five appearances since putting pen to paper, not to mention that he's failed to start a single game in the top-flight, is facing an uncertain future under Ruben Selles.

Inter Live recently reported that the Saints winger's representatives are already working on securing their client an exit at the end of the season as a result of his lack of game time and the fact that he's clearly out of favour on the south coast, and these claims that he's wanting to seal his departure have now been backed up even further.

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb (via Sport Witness), Orsic "intends to make a change" and leave Southampton upon the conclusion of the 2022/23 season. The 30-year-old's new start to life in England "is not taking off" the way that he would have hoped, so with his time at the club "becoming difficult", he's on the lookout for his next destination and it's stated that a return to his former side Dinamo Zagreb is seen as a "real possibility".

Selles also left the attacker completely out of his squad for the 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth, and in his post-match interview, defended his decision to do so, which will no doubt create even further speculation.

Should Southampton keep or sell Orsic?

Southampton appear to have made a blunder purchasing Orsic in January if they don't have any plans to use him, and having registered zero goals or assists in the five outings that he has been involved in, Sport Republic should definitely cash in this summer.

The Saints' "flop of the season", as labelled by reporter Martin Sanders, has played just six minutes of football in the top-flight and has only featured once under Selles, so should he remain in charge beyond the summer, it's clear that he doesn't view the winger as part of his long-term project.

Finally, Orsic is currently pocketing £80k-per-week, making him Southampton's second-highest earner behind captain James Ward-Prowse on £100k-per-week, via Capology, which is extremely high for a player who's been omitted from the squad. The hierarchy should use his transfer fee to generate funds to put towards signing some fresh faces during the upcoming window.