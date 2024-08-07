With their return to the Premier League just 9 days away, Southampton have missed out signing a forward who could have replaced Che Adams, despite reportedly making direct contact with the player.

Southampton transfer news

It's been quite the summer of arrivals for Russell Martin and his side, featuring a couple of returning faces alongside plenty of fresh talent. The likes of Adam Lallana, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and Flynn Downes have reunited with the Saints, whilst Ben Brereton Diaz, Charlie Taylor and others have completed moves in hope of handing those at St Mary's a further boost.

Brereton Diaz expressed his delight at completing the move, telling Southampton's official website: “I’m absolutely buzzing. It’s been smooth these past couple of days, and I’m happy to get everything sorted and signed. I’m really excited to meet everyone, it’s great to be involved with this great club.

“Watching the club when I was younger, it was always in the Premier League. Obviously last season, the way the team played, they went down but they bounced straight back up as a team. Also the gaffer as well – everything has aligned together, and I think it’s an amazing club. I can’t wait to get started.”

It looked as though the Chile international would joined by another attacking reinforcement too. According to Eduardo Burgos of Diario AS, Southampton were in direct contact with Alejo Veliz over a season-long loan move from Tottenham Hotspur. Negotiations were reportedly underway, but La Liga side Espanyol emerged to seal a deal from under their noses.

"Powerful" Veliz would have replaced Adams

Amid all of the arrivals, Adams quietly headed for the exit door upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the last campaign. But as quiet as his exit was, Southampton still need to replace the Scotland international, which is where Veliz would have come in. The Spurs youngster is yet to really make things stick on loan or in North London, but the opportunity to work under Martin could have changed that.

Nonetheless, the 20-year-old has returned to La Liga, where he earned plenty of praise from former Sevilla manager Quique Sanchez Flores: “He has a lot of desire, he’s powerful, he comes from a club in Argentina where they are pure fire, and I think he’s going to give us a lot. We are going to have a lot of faith in him."

Southampton, meanwhile, must now turn their attention elsewhere to replace Adams. A player who brought plenty of Premier League experience and an added eye for goal, Saints could be left struggling if they fail to replicate the Scot's quality this summer.