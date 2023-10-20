Southampton are pushing for promotion from the Championship this season, and they are believed to be eyeing a move for a young defender with plenty of potential, according to a new update.

Southampton results and fixtures

Saints suffered are misery of being relegated from the Premier League last season, eventually finishing bottom of the table after a desperately disappointing run of results. Russell Martin's side went into the new campaign as one of the favourites to go straight back up, however, and a win away to Sheffield Wednesday on the opening night further suggested that that would be the case.

Things haven't quite gone as well since then, with inconsistent results leaving Southampton sitting 10th in the table, but they are still clearly in the mix for at least the playoffs, although new signings may be required to take them up a further gear.

Next up is a trip to Hull City, who are level on points with Martin's side, before a difficult mid-week trip to high-flying Preston.

Having quality and depth in the squad can be priceless in the Championship, considering how relentless the fixtures are the more the season goes on, and Saints are seemingly keen on signing a Premier League player to boost their defensive depth in January.

Ben Johnson to Southampton is reportedly a deal that could come to fruition in 2024, according to West Ham insiders Claret and Hugh, who report the player is likely to be sold to one of the interested parties:

"Everton are understood to be interested along with Southampton, whilst Luton Town could show interest in the player given his versatility as a right and left back."

This could be a really strong piece of business by Southampton, with Johnson someone who has racked up plenty of experience, and who could be looking to move away from West Ham at this point in his career.

The 23-year-old has found himself out of favour at the London Stadium in recent times, with Johnson's statistics showing that he hasn't yet played at all in the league this season, instead making just one solitary appearance in the EFL Cup.

He will see his current West Ham deal expire at the end of this season, meaning they could be tempted to cash in come January. The fact that he has the same agent as Kyle Walker-Peters could be aid discussions over a move too, and the positives outweigh the negatives.

Even if Johnson's move to St Mary's Stadium doesn't work out, the cheap element of the signing would make it less of a risk, and his ability to play in several positions kills mutliple birds with one stone.

Ben Johnson career statistics Total West Ham appearances 88 Premier League appearances 55 England Under-21 caps 10

The Englishman is a versatile defender who can play on either flank and in a central role, and former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has described him as "brilliant" in the past.

For any Championship club to snap up a Premier League players feels like a coup, and Johnson has the ability to make Southampton a more fearsome proposition at the back for years to come, with West Ham also seemingly happy to see him move on, given the lack of minutes they are affording him at the moment.