Southampton came close to losing Che Adams over the summer, but whilst he remained beyond the deadline, a reliable journalist has now shared the chances of him leaving in January instead.

Who is trying to sign Che Adams?

Adams left Birmingham City to join the south coast outfit back in 2019. He’s made 155 senior appearances for his current club to date (Transfermarkt - Che Adams transfer history), but the striker was once again the subject of big summer attention in 2023.

In the Premier League, Everton, Wolves, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace were all credited with an interest in the 27-year-old, and whilst a deal failed to come to fruition, there is still a strong possibility that he could be heading for the exit door at the start of next year.

The Scotland international’s deal is set to expire at the end of the season (Southampton contracts), and having established himself as Russell Martin’s second best-performing offensive player so far this term behind Adam Armstrong (WhoScored - Southampton squad statistics), potential suitors will know that a bargain is up for grabs.

According to The Daily Echo’s Alfie House, the centre-forward has been offered fresh terms for a further three years, which includes being handed the status of vice-captain, but having publicly refused to admit whether he will sign it or decide to move onto new pastures, there is cause for concern surrounding his future.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Dean Jones, who is a journalist and transfer insider, delivered a transfer update on Che Adams, who is creating plenty of uncertainty regarding his long-term position at Southampton. He said:

“At the back of every person's mind at Southampton, there will surely be the threat that Che Adams is going to look to leave again in January or, at least, that there will be another offer for him to come in January because we know that he is a player capable of being in the Premier League right now.

"But, at the same time, he owes it to Southampton to be fully focused on this moment and improving so that he can repay what they've given him over the years by allowing him to have this platform."

How much does Che Adams earn?

At Southampton, Adams currently pockets £30k-per-week (Southampton salaries) which he’s more than earned since putting pen to paper, and once again, he’s made another strong start to the 2023/24 Championship season.

The Leicester-born talent has posted five final third involvements (three goals and two assists) in nine games whilst recording 17 shots to date, which is the joint third-highest total behind Adam Armstrong and Carlos Alcaraz (FBRef - Southampton squad statistics).

Furthermore, Martin’s “phenomenon”, as dubbed by former manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, is a versatile operator having been deployed in five different positions across the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere along the frontline and in attacking midfield, so the thought of losing him in the new year is a huge blow.