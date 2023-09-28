Southampton came extremely close to losing Che Adams over the summer, and the star striker himself has now delivered an update on his future at the St. Mary’s Stadium.

How much does Che Adams earn?

In the Championship, Adams currently pockets £30k-per-week which he has more than earned since joining the club from Birmingham City back in 2019. He’s made a total of 153 senior appearances to date, but over the summer, he was almost heading for the exit.

With the 27-year-old’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, Premier League teams Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace were all credited with an interest in the striker before the transfer deadline, but having stayed put, chiefs have been working to try and secure his services for the long-term.

According to Saints reporter Alfie House, Scotland’s international has been offered a new three-year contract on the south coast which includes being handed the status of vice-captain, and the attacker has publicly delivered his verdict on putting pen to paper for Russell Martin’s side in the near future.

Is Che Adams leaving Southampton?

Speaking to The Daily Echo, Adams was asked whether he would sign the fresh terms offered to him by Southampton or instead consider an exit should some of his previous potential suitors come calling again in January, to which he replied:

“It’s difficult to say. We have just come from a busy summer, jam-packed with everything everywhere and it’s about getting my head down and scoring goals. I’ve come off that for the last few weeks.

“My football has to be the most important thing, with games coming thick and fast in the Championship it’s hard to sit down and actually reflect on what’s going on or think about the future.

“It’s about living now and taking each game as it comes. I’m enjoying my football again and it’s just about scoring goals, getting your name out there and most importantly winning games.”

How many goals has Che Adams scored?

In the Championship so far this season, Adams has posted five contributions (three goals and two assists) in seven appearances which shows not only how prolific he can be in the final third but also what an integral member of the squad he is, so it would be a huge blow for Martin and Southampton if he were to leave.

The Unique Sports Group client also poses a constant threat even if the ball doesn’t always hit the back of the net having recorded 14 shots over the course of the current campaign which is the third-highest total throughout his squad, slightly behind Adam Armstrong, who is top on 23, and Carlos Alcaraz in second on 16, via FBRef.

Furthermore, Adams, who was previously dubbed a “phenomenon” by former manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, is a versatile operator having been deployed in five various positions since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even in attacking midfield, which is another reason to want to retain his services.