Southampton are one of several sides already planning their summer business, and they are now eyeing up a move for one of the Football League's brightest talents.

Southampton planning for top flight status

Though they have been unable to keep up with the top three in the Championship this season, Russell Martin's Southampton side still have a serious shot at promotion come the end of the season, with the play-offs looming large for the Saints.

Currently fourth in England's second tier, they sit 15 points clear of seventh placed Hull City, meaning that a spot in the play-off semi-finals is almost mathematically certain with just eight games left of the season.

Should they bounce back to the top flight at the first time of asking, it would represent a major success but would need them to step back into the transfer market in order to ward off the threat of immediate relegation once more.

To that end, they have already begun drawing up their list of targets, with one man's name at the top.

Saints join battle for attacking reinforcement

As per HITC, Southampton are one of several clubs pursuing a move for Karamoko Dembele, the former Celtic youth sensation who is currently contracted to Stade Brest in France but is spending the campaign with League One side Blackpool.

Always offering plenty of promise coming through the ranks at Celtic, his time in Glasgow fizzled out and he looked to rebuild his career elsewhere. At Blackpool, he seems to have found a natural fit for his talents, and is beginning to show his early promise once more.

Still just 21-years-old, Dembele has grabbed 6 goals and 11 assists from midfield this season, helping Blackpool into the fight for a play-off place come the end of the campaign.

Karamoko Dembele 23/24 Appearances 32 Goals 6 Assists 11 Shots on target (per 90) 1.5 Fouls won (per 90) 2.62

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is a huge fan of Dembele, and has helped him shine for the Tangerines this season. He was particular effusive in his praise after his side's 2-0 win over Bromley in the FA Cup earlier in the campaign.

"He was a real handful in the first half,” he told the media. "He plays the game in a unique way, and has football personality. He will take the ball in any situation and can make things happen.

"He’s exciting and can be beautiful to watch. What we need to do now is help him to build durability where he can produce that for longer periods of the game”.

And HITC add that Brest could be tempted to cash in on their asset, with clubs from around the Premier League and Championship showing an interest in the young attacker. They claim that Fulham, Brentford, Wolves, West Ham United and Everton are all among those 'keeping tabs' on Dembele, while the Championship interest is represented by Saints, Leeds United and Leicester City, all of whom could be in the Premier League themselves next season.

While Southampton may face a melee for his signature this summer, should they be able to offer regular game time to the youngster they may well have an advantage in the race to sign him.