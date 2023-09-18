Highlights Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters, 26, has provided an update on his future at the club following interest from high-profile Premier League clubs.

Walker-Peters has two years left on his contract on the south coast.

The versatile and attacking full-back is highly regarded, with strong contributions in both goals and assists.

Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters has delivered a definitive update on his future at the club during a new interview following a summer of uncertainty in the Championship.

How old is Kyle Walker-Peters?

The St. Mary’s right-back is 26 years of age and has plied his trade on the south coast for the past three years having permanently joined in 2020 following a successful loan spell from Tottenham Hotspur, via Transfermarkt. To date, he’s made a total of 126 appearances.

England’s former international still has another two years remaining on his contract with Russell Martin’s side, but over the summer, his future was looking extremely uncertain having attracted attention from several high-profile clubs in the Premier League.

Arsenal, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Fulham have all been credited with an interest in the defender over the past couple of months, but with a deal having failed to come to fruition before the deadline on September 1st, he remained in the second tier.

Is Kyle Walker-Peters leaving Southampton?

Speaking to The Daily Echo, Walker-Peters opened up on his future at Southampton amid the interest he received over the summer and shared his stance on a potential exit, whilst commenting on life under Martin. He said:

"Of course, I was aware that there was a lot of interest. I'm not someone who was going to try and force my way out or have things put in the media. That’s not my style.

"I came in and spoke to the manager on day one and I got to work. I worked as hard as I could to learn the gaffer’s new style. I’m really enjoying working with him. My main focus is on Southampton and getting the club back into the Premier League. Hopefully we can do that.

“First and foremost, I love Southampton. With the new gaffer coming in, he was excellent with me. He was excellent with everyone actually. He has implemented his style really well. I’m enjoying it. The focus for myself and everyone in the dressing room is to try and get back into the Premier League."

How good is Kyle Walker-Peters?

Members of the media have called Walker-Peters a “top-class” full-back, and whilst he’s naturally a defender, he is much extremely good in the attacking aspect of his game having racked up ten goal contributions (seven assists and three goals) since putting pen to paper.

The Edmonton-born talent, who pockets £20k-per-week, also ranks in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons and pass completion, highlighting his desire to dribble past his marker, burst down the flank and link up the play with his teammates in the final third.

Furthermore, Walker-Peters has the ability to operate in four different positions over the pitch, so his versatility is another attribute that makes him a great option for the boss to have at his disposal, and Martin will be hoping to fend off any further interest in January.