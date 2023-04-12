Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu has been omitted from the squad due to fears over his dedication to the club, according to reports.

What's the latest on Salisu's future?

The Ghanaian has had an impressive season at St Mary’s, being Ruben Selles’ top-performing defensive player and second overall with a match rating of 6.78 (as per WhoScored), but with his contract set to expire next summer, he is facing an uncertain future having already been linked with an exit.

The Saints centre-back has been identified as a transfer target by Premier League rivals Newcastle United, who were linked with a move back in 2019 - and speculation of a departure has recently been further fuelled by his notable absence in recent weeks.

The 6 foot 3 ace has featured in just one of the south coast outfit’s last eight top-flight games - completely missing from the matchday squad on four occasions and being an unused substitute on the bench three times, as per Transfermarkt, and the reason for his non-existence has now emerged.

According to The Athletic (via The Shields Gazette), Salisu has been purposely “left out” of Southampton’s senior fold as a result of “concerns” over his “commitment” to the project. It is claimed that the Saints have “opened” discussions regarding a new deal, but their dangerous league position and risk of relegation means that talks may have to be put on hold until the end of the season. The club are “reluctant” to let him leave, though they are aware that they may have no choice should they drop down to the Championship.

Should Southampton keep or sell Salisu?

Southampton certainly won’t want to be in the position they find themselves in, but Salisu, as mentioned above, has been a real standout performer in a struggling side this season, so we believe Selles and the hierarchy need to do everything they can to keep hold of him.

Compared to defenders at the top level over the past year, the £25k-per-week talent ranks in the 99th percentile for blocks and the 96th percentile for clearances (via FBref), whilst averaging 2.5 aerial wins per top-flight game, showing just how much of a physical presence and positive influence he’s been at the heart of the defence.

Dubbed a “dominant” centre-back by talent scout Jacek Kulig, we believe Salisu's talent is not one to be let go of lightly, so the boss needs to hope that his side avoid the drop to have the best chance of retaining the Ghanaian's services.